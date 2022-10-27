Erika Shaffer, a freshman at JMU, couldn’t sit down if she wanted to. Fellow students stood both “where your feet are supposed to go … but then also where your butt goes,” she said. Brandon Walsh, another freshman, watched from the stairs because there wasn’t space anywhere else.
Before all 26,159 fans found their seats, or lack thereof, inside Bridgeforth Stadium’s highest attended game in JMU program history Saturday for the Homecoming game versus Marshall, senior Sophia Abramson described the scene outside the stadium’s gates as “mayhem.” She saw a woman fall among the big herd trying to get in, which resembled more of a large clump of people rather than an organized line, she said.
Two hours later, the stands dissipated.
It’s not new: JMU students — and other JMU fans — have frequently hit the exits at halftime when games against FCS foes quickly became lopsided in the Dukes’ favor as well as in the previous three home games this year, which the Dukes have led by an average of 25 points at halftime.
This go-around, JMU led just 12-9 heading into the locker room. Unlike earlier home games in 2022, the weather didn’t disappoint: It was sunny and over 65 degrees. It was the first game in Bridgeforth versus a Sun Belt Conference opponent from the east division, part of a new cohort of seven teams that conference commissioner Keith Gill built on regional rivalries.
But the stands emptied as floods of people exited around the third quarter.
In front of a half-full Bridgeforth, Marshall scored 17 unanswered second-half points to hand the Dukes their second consecutive loss, 26-12.
JMU officials and alumni who spoke to The Breeze and Breeze TV painted similar pictures: JMU’s record turnout Saturday is a step in the right direction, and keeping fans in seats will happen over time as more well-known brands like Marshall play in Bridgeforth.
For many students, though, their JMU experience simply doesn’t revolve around sports. And for the ones invested in the game, the product on the field Saturday didn’t suffice.
Students’ gameday gripes
Out of 21 students who spoke to The Breeze and Breeze TV on Tuesday, 10 attended JMU’s Homecoming football game. Of those 10, each left before the clock hit triple zeros, citing reasons as casual as their friends or ride home leaving, or being tired after tailgating all day.
The swaths of departing fans left many JMU alumni frustrated on social media during and after the game. Some defended the students. Others ridiculed the product JMU put on the field — the Dukes punted 12 times with redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins starting in place of graduate transfer Todd Centeio and scored zero points in the second half.
Some students’ decision to leave directly correlated with the quarterback situation. Atkins went 13-for-35 for 164 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions on Saturday. Centeio has led the Dukes to a 5-1 record this year while accumulating over 2,000 total yards and 22 touchdowns on a 64% completion rate before a strained oblique kept him on the sidelines versus Marshall.
Freshman Logan Stein said he would’ve “100%” stayed had Centeio played. He left at halftime after he found out Centeio wasn’t playing, he said, because Centeio’s fun to watch and JMU was winning at halftime.
Max Foster, a junior, said he tried to stick it out but left after Marshall’s touchdown with 13:17 remaining in the third quarter that gave the Thundering Herd a 16-12 lead because he “could tell where the game was going.” He said he was yelling “we need Centeio” and he’d love to stay an entire game to watch Centeio’s mobility go up against top Sun Belt competition.
Without Centeio, and without his friends who left, he started to get bored.
“The atmosphere is great, especially when JMU’s winning, doggin’ on teams, running up the score — everybody gets super excited, yelling, ‘Go Dukes,’ but obviously that atmosphere diminishes a little bit once we start losing,” Foster said. “But, that’s just part of the growing pains of going from the FCS to the FBS.”
When JMU’s up big, it also turns some students off from the atmosphere, like Walsh said happened at the Middle Tennessee game and the 63-7 win over Norfolk State on Sept. 10, during which he said he left in the third quarter.
“I just left those because my friends just got tired from the hooting and hollering from just beating everybody,” Walsh said. “So they just wanted to go back and rest [for the] rest of the game.”
Some students told The Breeze they’d contribute to the 12th-man atmosphere if they’d gotten tickets, but they sold out too quickly. JMU-Marshall student tickets sold out within 45 minutes, according to an Oct. 10 press release.
For those who got tickets in time, non-football factors also contributed to early departures. Shaffer, on top of being disappointed with the offense, said she started to get cold as the sun went down after the second quarter. Shaffer said she stayed for the entire Middle Tennessee game — JMU’s home opener, which it won, 44-7.
Erica Roland, a senior, said she left at halftime because she was hot and tired after tailgating since 11 a.m. “The day starts in the morning,” she said. Abramson said he was hungry and “needed to go home.” Both said they normally leave at halftime, and even though Saturday was close, Roland said she expected JMU to win. Learning afterward that JMU lost surprised Roland, she said.
Freshman Jackson Greer left right after halftime, too, because all his friends did and he was hungry — he said the tight quarters in the student section didn’t contribute to him leaving. Greer doesn’t buy food at the games because the concession lines are usually too long, he said.
As for other lines, alumnus Michael Evangelista (’12) called the one to get into the stadium a “travesty.”
e line to get in spanned from 20-30 minutes, which they said is longer than usual. Walsh said, though, “it wasn’t much longer than the Chick-Fil-A line” at D-Hall.
Some students said they didn’t go to the game, and didn’t try, either. Sophomore Senec Greber said he “is a football person,” but Saturdays are his homework days. He uses Sundays to rest.
Freshman Kara Alvan said she wouldn’t have gone to the Marshall game anyway, but that she couldn’t have gone if she wanted to because tickets were sold out. She went to the Middle Tennessee game but left at halftime because “I knew we were gonna win.” Had she been at the Marshall game, she would’ve stayed because it was close, she said.
MRDs), JMU’s marching band, they have to stay the whole game because of the nature of their roles, which includes a post-game performance. Junior Katie Cozzens, a trumpet player in the MRDs, said she’s used to seeing students leave football games early. So much so, she likes to turn around after halftime and see how many students remain.
Cozzens said there were more students at the game than normal toward the end Saturday. She wished more stayed, though, with JMU tangled in a close game.
“It was kind of sad,” Cozzens said. “I don’t know — I wanted to be surprised, but I wasn’t. It was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s how it is. They’re gone; there they go.’ And yeah, I would say I was kind of disappointed.’”
Had she not been an MRD, she said she would’ve left the game early, too. She took a cool-down walk to the bathroom during the game after getting frustrated with JMU’s on-field play.
But some student behavior, she said, is intolerable: Last year, Cozzens said students sometimes lobbed unopened beer cans onto the MRDs. This Saturday, Carson Polk, a senior MRD, said on Twitter he doesn’t care about students leaving early, more so “Getting crap thrown at me.” [sic]
It’s a culture
Lawrence Olds Jr. traces it back to “Uncle Ron.”
Olds Jr. came to JMU in 1983 as a running back on the football team for one season before suffering a career-ending injury. He attended JMU during Ronald Carrier’s university presidency, when, Olds Jr. said, Carrier began trying to keep students at JMU on weekends instead of hopping over to U.Va. and other state schools for parties — but not necessarily to watch the Saturday football game.
According to Olds Jr., Carrier hosted keg parties on Saturdays during JMU football games. Students referred to Carrier as “Uncle Ron,” Olds Jr. said, because “you can have a good time with your uncle that you couldn’t have with your dad.”
Before the aluminum student section presided over the north endzone, Olds Jr. said students gathered by the train tracks to watch the game and drink. The drinking age was 18 years old until 1984, so sure, there were a number of intoxicated students at the time, JMU alumnus Dan Caprio (’84) recalled.
“That’s where the culture started,” Olds Jr. said, “and so that culture, it’s deep. And it’s just going to take time. If you talk to someone else in my age bracket, they’ll tell you the same thing.”
Caprio said he remembers watching the JMU football team struggle his first two years of college. The Dukes weren’t great and had recently been nearly shut out against U.Va.
But that all changed after the 21-17 win over the Cavaliers in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Since then, the small stands in the old Godwin field — the parking lot next to the stadium, also called F Lot — filled with students all trying to watch JMU play. There were still some who chose not to attend even as JMU expanded into the Bridgeforth Stadium that stands today.
But one game doesn’t solve everyone’s problems.
“I appreciate what’s going on, and I think that the big word to center on is ‘culture,’” Olds Jr. said. “I just think that it takes time for people to change their behavior.”
Before kickoff, fans are out getting ready for the games. And in some cases, they’re tailgating. Tailgating has grown into an entire event within college athletics itself, with fans growing more elaborate in their setups each year. And in some cases, a fan’s game experience starts and ends in that parking lot.
Evangelista has remained active online since he graduated in 2012. He believes there’s nothing wrong with the tailgate-only mindset because Bridgeforth currently holds just over 26,000 fans and not everyone may want to go to the game.
“There’s not a lot of Michael Evangelistas out there,” Evangelista said. “They’re not gonna want to watch every single second of the game and that’s not really the expectation.”
Fast forward to today, it’s only been 18 years since JMU won its first national championship and less than a decade since the 2016 FCS National Championship as well. Some fans said the tradition of staying, win or lose, hasn’t fully been ingrained in the general student body yet — the program’s recent successes outpace the established leave-early culture.
“When it comes to, you know, how old our fan base is, we’re basically like a teenager [or] college kid and [older football programs], we’ll call them established professionals,” former MRD Preston Adams said on the Sunday Soundoff on Twitter, a weekly fancast created by Evangelista and alumnus Jonathan McNamara. “We don’t have people that have been going to JMU games since the ’60s or the ’40s.”
Compared to its conference peers, JMU’s football program is one of the youngest in the Sun Belt, established in 1972 and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Marshall’s program was established in 1895, Arkansas State in 1909 and App State in 1928.
The Dukes’ quick rise to the top of the FCS made it easy for fans to simply leave once JMU went up three or four scores, knowing they wouldn’t miss anything. And even after the pomp and circumstances of the shift to the Sun Belt and the FBS, that alone isn’t giving everyone a reason to stay all four quarters.
Especially when the first three home games were nearly identical to FCS life.
A growing foundation
So, yes, JMU football’s youth, coupled with a longstanding tailgating history created this culture. That doesn’t mean it’ll always stay this way.
Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director for communications, said the outcry over departing fans, mixed with how quickly tickets have gone, shows that this culture is moving in the “right direction” because people care.
“The foundation is certainly there,” Warner said. “I do think that there’s reason for optimism. JMU fans and students, they love to be part of something big, they love to be relevant. They love to be part of the cool thing. But then, you know, how do you get to that next hurdle?”
Warner said the season home opener has “by far” the largest student attendance every year with the general excitement a new season brings and the freshmen’s first game. He also said that after the home opener, there’s historically been a dropoff in student attendance for the rest of the season.
That hasn’t been the case this year.
Students sold out both the Oct. 1 Family Weekend versus Texas State and Oct. 22 Homecoming games in less than an hour each time. That home opener crowd is typically the only time JMU sees over 6,500 students at a game during the year, and now both of those games have seen over 8,000 students in stands.
On top of it all, JMU has filled on average 98.3% of its capacity so far this season — third in the Sun Belt — with Appalachian State and Old Dominion producing sell outs for their average ratios.
Warner said he’s still choosing to focus on the positives of student attendance, even with the frustration fans may have of students leaving midway through. And when he sees that fans are frustrated, he said, he views that as part of having a passionate fanbase.
“I think we’ve all known for a long time, the JMU fanbase is a passionate fanbase. It’s a fanbase that cares,” Warner said. “But I think the important part is those setbacks Saturday don’t take away from the upward trajectory we feel like we’re still on.”
Outside of JMU, Marshall fans have also taken time to express their enjoyment of Saturday’s game. Rus Livingston, a co-host of Marshall’s fan podcast, “The ThunderCast”, also joined the Sunday Soundoff on Twitter to talk about the perspective of a Thundering Herd fan back in Section 8.
“As I said to everyone at [Evangelista’s] tailgate, you know, I expect that I'm in a ‘hostile environment,’” Livingston said. “You guys have a great thing going. Don't get too down on yourselves for anything. As for students and fans leaving, sometimes it happens. It's happened [at Marshall] every single year. We went undefeated, 13-0, in 1999 and were ranked in the top 10, and we had fans leaving.”
Now what?
Warner and the JMU Athletics’ fan engagement team have been monitoring fan behavior and experiences at other college football venues. From game experience, to drawing in students, to keeping alumni invested, the department is trying to find ways to enhance the three or four hours inside the stadium.
Some examples have been mascot food races, dance cams and large student giveaways. Although JMU won’t be participating in home playoff games any longer, there used to be substantial rewards for one or two students who stayed in the fourth quarter. Whether it’s worked or not, Warner said JMU still has more evolving to do.
Some of that evolution includes having members of the department experience an away game as a fan, both at JMU games and at Power 5 games.
“It’s fair to say we are going to do everything we can to try to creatively make the event fun and students to be there,” Warner said. “But you know, there are little things our staff is paying attention to. Our staff is traveling. We’ve been to a lot of games, other places and even non-JMU games this fall. So we’re trying, we’re going to keep trying.”
A few fans have also made suggestions for keeping people in the stadium, such as more options to use punches or dining dollars, eliminating some commercial break games and installing faster WiFi.
And while some of these are feasible, others are much more difficult to come by — particularly the WiFi. With the in-stadium internet, Warner said if JMU could pull it off, it’d already be installed. It could happen in the future, but it’s not a financially savvy option with other projects the school has to keep in mind.
At the end of the season, Warner said JMU will start planning next season immediately. Part of that planning will include figuring out what the fan engagement team wants to try in full force. Some smaller elements of the game experience like music and video board elements can be tested out later this season.
But fans are still wondering: How does this affect a potential stadium expansion? Short answer, there isn’t a clear-cut answer yet. It’s still about seeing the “observed need” before putting plans into motion.
“I think staying four quarters is a piece of the puzzle,” Warner said. “The first piece of the puzzle is, how are you filling capacity, and what is the demand to attend the game? I think the second piece is, is there the capacity for fans to demand more tickets and to stay, because it’s not going to do anybody any good to expand the stadium and have an even more dramatic, empty stadium in the second half.”
Warner said he does believe the fan environment and culture will eventually reach a point where Bridgeforth is overflowing with fans from start to finish, even with the cries of frustration or calls to action on social media happening now.
It goes back to developing a new culture, learning how to evolve with the current college student — whatever “current” can be defined as.
And students believe it can get there one day, too.
“We’re there to support [JMU football]. It’s not just about us,” Cozzens said. “I think if the students themselves adapt that mentality that you’re there not only to watch one football game, not only to have fun, but to support the team … win or lose, [we’ll] be there for the whole thing.”