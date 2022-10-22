It started at quarterback.
Just 30 minutes before kickoff, graduate starter Todd Centeio wasn’t dressed in warmups. Instead, he was talking to redshirt freshman Billy Atkins — the starter this afternoon against Marshall.
With Atkins at the helm, the game plan changed. No longer did the Dukes aggressively call the game. There weren’t any riverboat fourth down attempts during the thick of the game, but rather 14 combined punts in the first half alone.
Marshall silenced the Dukes in the second half, walking out of a sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium with a 26-12 win.
“We had a different type of mindset this week,” redshirt sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones said. “Unfortunately, we didn't get the team W.”
The Dukes were exposed, in a sense, against Georgia Southern last week, particularly in their pass defense. Even with a new quarterback, those issues presented themselves once again as the game wore on.
On offense, Atkins mostly handed the ball to graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese, with an occasional tradeoff to redshirt junior running back Latrele Palmer. He went 5-for-11 in pass completions by the end of the first quarter, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Zach Horton.
But that dissipated quickly. Atkins didn’t complete another pass until the third quarter, JMU was held scoreless going into the fourth and the Dukes racked up five turnovers. Meanwhile, Marshall accumulated 17 unanswered points.
“Marshall’s really good on defense, [probably’ best because we played all year long — I said that early in the week,” Cignetti said. “they got players, they were very well rested.”
The game was still winnable for JMU, down just seven points in the final frame. But JMU’s offense still struggled to move the ball downfield. The Dukes didn’t make a single third down conversion in 17 attempts the entire game. Meanwhile, Marshall’s defense sacked Atkins five times.
“I don't care whatever the score is,” Agyei-Obese said. “The game ends when the last three whistle blows … and I think that's everyone's mindset on the field too, especially the coaches.”
While the Dukes’ offense struggled, the defense had its moments. Freshman cornerback Chauncey Logan got his first career interception, redshirt junior safety Que Reid picked off his sixth-career pass and Jones collected 13 tackles.
“I'd like to give our defense credit for keeping us in the game throughout,” Cignetti said. “They fought hard, they were tremendous.”
But what sealed the deal was a hand off to Marshall sixth-year running back Khalan Laborn, who dashed for an 18-yard touchdown after Atkins threw his third interception of the night deep in JMU’s backfield.
And even though fan frustrations might’ve been high, different catalysts created the disconnect that led to JMU’s loss. It’s the first time in Cignetti’s tenure that the Dukes have lost two consecutive games — the last time JMU did was in 2015.
JMU has its second bye week of the season next week and drops to 5-2 (3-2 Sun Belt), Marshall picks of its first conference win of the season and improves to 4-3 (1-2 Sun Belt), now hosting Coastal Carolina on Oct. 29.
“The off week will come at a good time,” Cignetti said. “And we'll regroup and come back.”