At 6:06p.m., redshirt sophomore kicker Camden Wise kicked off the ball, and JMU football’s season opened against Morehead State for the second time in the 2021 calendar year — except this time with a packed stadium, a screaming crowd and lines out the door to go inside the stadium and see the Dukes.
After a slower start than some expected, the Dukes picked up on offense en route to a 68-10 victory over the Eagles to kick off the season. It was an effort from both sides as an efficient offense was balanced by a quick defense after a slow first half start.
“You know, that’s one down, [and] we got a lot of work to do,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “They’re only going to get tougher.”
With the marching band back, students holding their noisemakers and fans throwing streamers, it didn’t take long for the Dukes to get on the board. In a 1:03 drive that went four plays and 66 yards, redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson threw his first touchdown pass of the season to redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton. The VMI transfer ran to the north end zone that was surrounded by students during his first game in a JMU uniform with fans allowed in the stadium at full capacity.
As high-flying as the offense was to start, the defense was slow. Morehead State passed the 50-yard line twice in its first two drives — the second resulting in a field goal for the Eagles — and it was 7-3 JMU to end the first quarter.
Redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black had himself a first quarter. With redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese sitting the opener out, Black took the starting spot and dominated the Eagles’ defense with 45 yards on four carries.
“Being able to play my first game since [the spring] feels really good,” Black said. “To get out there in front of the fans, it just feels great.”
The redshirt freshmen were the faces of JMU’s next scoring drive. Black had five more carries to start the second quarter, setting up redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. with a touchdown pass — his first of the season. The Dukes’ youth shined early in the quarter as JMU went up 14-3.
The Dukes led the Eagles 17-3 after the first half, thanks to redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke’s first field goal of the season.
“The first half, honestly, was embarrassing,” Cignetti said. “I just didn’t think we played with much energy.”
JMU added to its lead in the third quarter with three touchdowns by the halfway point. Redshirt sophomore Latrele Palmer had a 47-yard run to start the Dukes drive after halftime, the third different Duke to score.
For the other touchdowns, it was the defense providing the spark.
Redshirt senior cornerback Taurus Carroll intercepted Morehead State graduate quarterback Mark Pappas to lead Thornton’s second touchdown catch of the day, and redshirt senior cornerback Greg Ross intercepted a pass that resulted in eventual touchdown from redshirt sophomore running back Soloman Vanhorse on a 15-yard pass.
“[His interception earlier in the game] is a play that we’ve just installed up to where we love it,” redshirt sophomore safety Que Reid said.
Although Morehead State found the end zone with a senior running back Issiah Aguero two-yard run, the Dukes tacked on one more score — a Palmer four-yard run.
Heading into the fourth quarter, JMU led 45-10, but the Dukes weren’t done yet. With his fifth touchdown of the night — tying the single-game record — Johnson threw a pass to redshirt freshman Kevin Curry Jr. and hit 299 yards passing for the game. With that, freshman quarterback Billy Atkins entered the game for his first JMU snap.
With about 8:30 to go in the game, redshirt freshman linebacker Seth Naotala made his mark by earning the Dukes a safety. JMU finished out the scoring with two more touchdowns in the fourth — one when Atkins threw a five-yard pass to Vanhorse, and the other was a redshirt junior quarterback Patrick Bently four-yard run.
With 51 points in the second half, the Dukes defeated Morehead State 68-10 — a program record for second-half points.
“I think the spring season really helped me to get my feet under myself,” Johnson said. “I felt great going out there.”
Johnson finished the game with five touchdowns and 299 yards, while Atkins had 44 yards and a touchdown in his JMU debut. Black finished with 100 yards on 12 carries, with Palmer just behind at 98 yards, and Thornton led the Dukes with 82 yards and two touchdowns. Aguero had nine yards along with his touchdown for the Eagles, and Bryd finished with 127 yards caught.
Redshirt sophomore safety Chris Chuckwuneke led the Dukes with six tackles, while Reid and redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey both had five. Junior defensive back Khiyree Keith led the Eagles with seven tackles.
JMU, now 1-0, welcomes CAA foe Maine to Harrisonburg on Sept. 11 at 4 p.m. Morehead State faces Union for its home opener the same weekend, and kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“We’ll [have] a much tougher team in Maine next week,” Cignetti said. “I had a chance to take a peek at late in the week on tape and [they’re] an extremely improved football team.”
