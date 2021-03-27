WILLIAMSBURG, Va — Now that’s more like it.
Although JMU was down, redshirt junior quarterback and presumed starter Gage Moloney made the Dukes look like a different team against William & Mary than against Elon on March 6. JMU, led by redshirt senior quarterback and original starter Cole Johnson, was as high flying as ever and downed the Tribe 38-10 on the road.
“We wanted to start fast, we came down here and started fast offensively,” head coach Curt Cignetti said. “It was a good win.”
To put it shortly, JMU looked in sync for the first time in weeks. The Dukes scored on their first possession for the first time since the Feb. 20 win against Morehead State. Johnson threw a dagger to senior tight end Clayton Cheatham, and the Dukes were up 7-0. Next, redshirt senior Jawon Hamilton scored his first of the game, then redshirt sophomore free safety Que Reid intercepted the Tribe to set JMU up for another score — which came via a fake field goal that was converted by redshirt junior wide receiver Alex Miller.
“We had confidence that we had the look,” Cignetti said. “We agreed the first time we were on that left hash we were calling a fake field goal.”
The Dukes were reality checked when two of their games were postponed. The spring season is short, and every game counts. JMU came out firing against the Tribe. Hamilton added to the score in the second quarter, and the no-huddle offense was working in JMU’s favor. Johnson finished the first half at 189 yards and one touchdown, completing 13-for-18 in the air.
“I think the past couple of games in the first half I would come out flat,” Johnson said. “The focus of the week was to come out strong.”
Late in the half, William & Mary started to mount a comeback. Sophomore quarterback Hollis Mathis didn’t play, and the Tribe’s prospect was out with an upper-body injury. Senior quarterback Ted Hefter led the team down the field, but after a few good throws, the Tribe came up short with a field goal, and the halftime score was 28-3.
JMU looked like the No. 1 seed in the contest from start to finish. Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke notched a 42-yard kick to tie the CAA record for field goals with 64, and the score was 31-3.
The Dukes had three running backs out in the game –– senior Percy Agyei-Obese, sophomore Latrele Palmer and redshirt sophomore Solomon Vanhorse –– despite that, Hamilton and freshman Kaelon Black ran all over the Tribe, and Black earned his first career touchdown with under four minutes to go in the third quarter and, making the score 38-3.
“We’ve been seeing it from [the freshman] since fall,” senior defensive lineman Mike Greene said. “Those guys are out there just balling out.”
The Tribe fought hard until the end. With under five minutes to go in the game, William & Mary charged down the field, and senior wide receiver Cole Blackman caught the 10-yard touchdown pass from Hefter, ending the game with the same score as the contest in Williamsburg last year 38-10.
JMU was dynamic in both the running game and the passing game in the win. Freshman Antwane Wells Jr. led the team with 86 yards and nine targets, while Cheatham finished with 38 yards and a touchdown. Black had a team-high 132 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown, and Hamilton was behind him with 40 yards.
Johnson finished with 220 yards and a touchdown, while Hefter from William & Mary had 87 yards. Blackman led the Tribe with 39 yards, and sophomore running back Elijah Burns had 39 yards rushing.
“The rest of our games are basically playoff games,” Greene said. “We’re going in, gotta win every single one of them … so we’ve been focusing on every single team.”
JMU improves to 4-0 (2-0 CAA) ahead of its road matchup with Richmond April 3. William & Mary falls to 1-2 (1-2 CAA) and travels to Elon April 3.
Contact Savannah Reger at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.