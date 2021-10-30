JMU head coach Curt Cignetti’s old team came into town Saturday — the first time Elon stepped foot in Bridgeforth Stadium since he led them to a 27-24 victory in 2018. On Saturday, it was a different story for his former team. The Dukes stormed on the field and put on a historic offensive display, leading to a 45-21 victory.
Coming off an injury, redshirt senior left offensive tackle Liam Fornadel started — playing his first game since Sept. 4 against Morehead State. Redshirt senior offensive lineman J.T. Timming was injured against Delaware and is out for the season — and having Forndael back maintains a veteran presence on the line. Redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese wasn’t dressed during warmups and wore a boot on the field.
“It’s great having Liam back there as a veteran presence in our line,” Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson said. “He’s able to communicate and tell me what he sees.”
What looked to be a quarterback battle quickly turned into a dominant first half for the Dukes. The season’s past red zone troubles seemed to fade away as Johnson found one receiver after the other for five first-half touchdowns — nearly all by different players.
“It’s always great to spread the ball around to people,” head coach Curt Cignetti said. “It makes for a happy locker room.”
Johnson first found redshirt senior tight end Clayton Cheatham for an eight-yard touchdown — the first red zone touchdown in nine trips dating back to Oct. 9. Next up for the Dukes was redshirt sophomore wide receiver Reggie Brown, catching a four-yard pass nearly wide open.
Elon senior quarterback Davis Cheek led his team to the end zone twice, tying the Dukes at 14. A 52-yard reception to junior wide receiver Bryson Daughtery opened Elon’s scoring. Next up was senior wide receiver Kortez Weeks with a 3-yard touchdown to keep the game even.
“We knew something had to give, because we were going back-and-forth,” redshirt junior defensive lineman Issac Ukwu said. “When momentum swings, it swings hard.”
Continuing JMU’s aerial assault, redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thronton joined the mix with a 58-yard touchdown catch. Finally, redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. caught two touchdowns — from six and 13 yards — both in the corner of the end zone.
The productive first half put Wells Jr. tied for tenth all-time in JMU touchdown receptions, and Johnson tied the program record for touchdown passes in a single game.
“Cole Johnson had an unbelievable game,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “It started out with the RPOs in the field … and it feels like we had guys open and he was just putting the ball there and had time to do it.”
The Dukes’ offensive prowess only continued as Johnson connected with redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Ravenel for a 31-yard touchdown pass — establishing a commanding 45-14 lead over Elon and breaking the record.
The Phoenix — after not scoring for nearly two quarters — scored a touchdown as Cheek drove into the end zone for three yards. The score marked his third consecutive game with a rushing touchdown. Although it helped bring some energy back to the Phoenix offense, it was too late to mount a comeback.
“The biggest key was giving them different looks and blitzing from different sides of the field,” Ukwu said. “We’re just trying to send different people out … so we put them in difficult situations.”
A fumble recovery by redshirt junior Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey proved to be the final blow, and JMU ran out the clock for a dominant win. The Dukes improve to 7-1 (5-1 CAA), and the Phoenix fall to 4-4 (3-2 CAA).
Johnson completed 88% of his passes, going 22-for-25 for 307 yards; JMU had 147 rushing yards. Redshirt sophomore safety Chris Chukwuneke led the defense with seven tackles — five solo — and one tackle for loss.
JMU hosts Cambell on Nov. 6 for homecoming weekend at 3:30 p.m., and Elon takes on Villanova in its homecoming at 2 p.m.
“It’s huge for our confidence going forward,” Johnson said. “There’s ups and downs throughout the season … but it's good to see the ball go into the end zone rather than settle for field goals.”
Scoring summary
Q1: JMU touchdown, Clayton Cheathem, 3-yard reception; JMU 7-0
Q1: Elon touchdown, Bryson Daughtery, 52-yard reception; game tied 7-7
Q2: JMU touchdown, Reggie Brown, 4-yard reception; JMU 14-7
Q2: Elon touchdown, Kortez Weeks, 3-yard reception; game tied 14-14
Q2: JMU touchdown, Kris Thronton, 58-yard reception; JMU 21-14
Q2: JMU touchdown, Antwane Wells Jr., 6-yard reception; JMU 28-14
Q2: JMU touchdown, Antwane Wells Jr., 13-yard reception; JMU 35-14
Q3: JMU field goal, Ethan Ratke, 32-yard; JMU 38-14
Q3: JMU touchdown, Devin Ravenel, 31-yard reception; JMU 45-14
Q4: Elon touchdown, Davis Cheek, 3-yard rush; JMU 45-21
