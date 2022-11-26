Everything must come to an end. At least, the Dukes made it end with a win.
In the final game of its inaugural FBS season, JMU football hosted No. 23 Coastal Carolina in what was technically the Sun Belt Conference East Division Championship game. Although the Dukes can’t go to the Sun Belt Championship game next week, that didn’t stop JMU from dominating Coastal Carolina, 47-7.
“I was like, ‘Yeah, we are. We did it,’” JMU graduate running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “We made an impact and we show them what JMU football is about.”
Among the celebrations of a successful first season in the Sun Belt, it was senior day for one of the most decorated classes in program history and for many record-breakers at JMU, including redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton, Agyei-Obese and graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio — and the seniors stole the show Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior wide receiver Devin Ravenel found the endzone twice before the fourth quarter, both on slant routes that left him wide open for Centeio to find. Redshirt senior tight end Drew Painter scored a touchdown to open the second half, giving JMU a 19-point lead.
Although not graduating from the program this season, redshirt junior Camden Wise opened the game with back-to-back field goals, and redshirt junior Latrele Palmer came out with a 13-yard rushing touchdown.
Centeio also found the endzone on a rushing touchdown of his own, finishing with four touchdown passes in the game and 287 passing yards. Following the win, the quarterback’s teammates weren’t afraid to advocate for postseason accolades for Centeio.
Several said they’d vote for him as Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.
“He's a baller,” Agyei-Obese said. “He does what he needs to do on and off the field to be successful on Saturdays, and I think he deserves to be Offensive Player of the Year.”
But it wasn’t the zeros on the clock that started the farewells in the fourth quarter, it was a three-and-out that gave Centeio his official exit from the field. It was a quick moment for the sixth-year senior — “Toddy” chants rang from the crowd as he walked off.
Then, JMU called a timeout to get special teams on the field and the offensive seniors had their chance to walk off the field together one last time.
“You know, we're champions. Everybody knows we’re champions of the East,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “I mean, come on, across the country, you know, and this was a major statement across the country. It was really proud for our seniors that we could send them out this way.”
JMU finishes the season 8-3 (6-2 Sun Belt), while Coastal Carolina drops to 9-2 (6-2 Sun Belt) with the Sun Belt Championship next week.
The Marching Royal Dukes played “We are the Champions,” a “Kings of the East” sign was brought onto the field and streamers went flying as the Dukes soaked in the win. The graduating class has never finished a season at Bridgeforth, nor ended any of their seasons with a win.
So JMU sent the senior Dukes out with something a little more than a victory.
“It's always been like a heartbreaking loss in the playoffs every single year,” redshirt senior defensive end Isaac Ukwu said. “It was definitely nice to end the season on a win and to be able to celebrate with the guys and have all the pictures and everything like that see people's families on the field. It was a very beautiful moment.”