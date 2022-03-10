JMU football announced Thursday that it will take on the University of Virginia (U.Va.) in Charlottesville on Sept. 9, 2023. The meeting between the two in-state programs comes nearly 40 years after the last matchup, in 1982.
This is one of four nonconference games for the Dukes in 2023. The others will be announced at a later date and time, according to press releases from JMU Athletics.
In the last matchup between the Cavaliers and the Dukes, JMU won 21-17 in Charlottesville. All previous matchups have been at U.Va, and the Cavaliers lead the series 2-1.
U.Va. picked up wins against JMU in 1979 and 1983.
JMU’s matchup with U.Va. will be the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) matchup the Dukes have scheduled in the coming years. JMU plays Louisville in 2022, North Carolina in 2024 & 2028 and Virginia Tech in between in 2025.
