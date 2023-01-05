The Sun Belt Conference announced the full list of cross-divisional games for the 2023 season Thursday morning, which officially completed the slate of opponents JMU football will see in 2023.
JMU will travel to reigning conference champion Troy and host West Division runner-up South Alabama as its two West Division opponents. JMU went 2-0 against West Division opponents last season, playing against Texas State and Arkansas State. The Dukes will play the entire Sun Belt East Division, but the location will flip from 2022.
The Dukes’ nonconference matchups include a trip to Cavalier Stadium on Sept. 9 in what will be U.Va.’s first home football game since the shooting on Grounds in November. JMU will host Bucknell on Sept. 2 and UConn on Nov. 11. The Dukes will travel to Utah State on Sept. 29.
Game times for the first three weeks of the regular season will be revealed in the spring, with other times being announced 12 days before each matchup. Game days and times for conference opponents will be announced no later than March 1, according to the conference’s press release.