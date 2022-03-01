JMU football announced Tuesday its first full FBS schedule as the program joins the Sun Belt Conference. Game times and networks will be announced in early June.
The Dukes take on Middle Tennessee State to open the season, previously announced Feb. 3. Then, in other nonconference games, JMU takes on Norfolk State on Sep. 10 and Louisville on Nov. 5.
JMU has six home games in 2022, opening SBC action Oct. 1 against Texas State. The Dukes hit the road for two weeks to play Arkansas State and Georgia Southern, then host Marshall on Oct. 22 for homecoming.
The Dukes rematch with Old Dominion for the first time in 10 years when JMU travels to Norfolk, Virginia, after its game with ACC opponent Louisville. To finish off the season, JMU host Georgia State and Coastal Carolina on Nov. 19 & Nov. 26, respectively.
“This is a great schedule,” head coach Curt Cignetti said to JMU Athletics. “Our players and fans will be excited as the reality of competing in the Sun Belt Conference is one step closer to reality.”
JMU Athletics announced all single-game tickets will go on sale July 1, and season tickets are on sale on the athletics website.
“Seeing this schedule makes all the work of the last few months worth it, not to mention the years of positioning and strategic growth,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said to JMU Athletics. “When you see 10 FBS games, including five in our home venue, and the competition of the Sun Belt, particularly in the East Division, you can see visually why we made this move.”
Bourne put it simply: “This is where James Madison belongs. I can’t wait to begin this new stage and see a packed Bridgeforth Stadium this fall.”
The schedule
Sept. 3: JMU vs. Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 10: JMU vs. Norfolk State (Hall of Fame Weekend)
Sept. 24: JMU at Appalachian State
Oct. 1: JMU vs. Texas State (Family Weekend)
Oct. 8: JMU at Arkansas State
Oct. 15: JMU at Georgia Southern
Oct. 22: JMU vs.Marshall (Homecoming Weekend)
Nov. 5: JMU at Louisville
Nov. 12: JMU at ODU
Nov. 19: JMU vs. Georgia State
Nov. 22: JMU vs. Coastal Carolina
