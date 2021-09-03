flying and the Marching Royal Dukes play the fight song in full force. The crowd roars, the Dukes celebrate on the field and the cannon next to D-Hall signifies another touchdown. Amid the noise and celebration, the mindset on the field stays the same as it did 50 years ago — keep building a team that will win.
Although years have gone by, JMU football still remains — in the good times and bad — a prominent force in collegiate football.
July 18 marked 50 years since former Athletic Director Dean Erhlers announced the JMU football program — originially led by the late head coach Challace McMillin. Today, the program has two national championships (2004 and 2016), eight conference championships, NFL players and thousands of fans. With its history comes expectations and preparations to celebrate everything that’s been accomplished and everything that’s yet to come.
“We really honor our history,” former JMU safety Delmar Christian (1993-1996) said. “I’ve met with guys who’ve had nothing but great things about their tenure here and what it means to them.”
For the football team, the 50th season means remembering those who came before. JMU is filled with history and alumni for the Dukes to learn from — something JMU feels is important to have.
“What it has done is allowed for generations of different football teams to connect and talk to build relationships,” Christian said. “I’ve been able to go back to games and meet with players years prior and after me, and it’s been really cool to see people in different settings even outside of football.”
The Dukes see alumni at games often, and former Dukes turned NFL players host tailgates during Homecoming every season. With past and present already coming together regularly, having the alumni return to Bridgeforth means creating connections.
“Seeing players that have been here and played in the past supporting us is really exciting,” redshirt senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “They know the JMU atmosphere and ‘bloodline,’ so we see them wearing the JMU jersey.”
Football alumni have pride in the school, and although the 50th season allows for more former players to return than ever before, the team says it doesn’t feel any additional pressure to perform any more than usual.
“To us, this is an accolade and not additional pressure,” redshirt senior tight end Noah Turner said. “In the end, we want to with us winning and if it’s during the 50th then it’s even better for us.”
For transfers like Turner, meeting alumni is a new opportunity this season. With the limitaitons of last season, both current and former players didn’t have the chance to interact like in years past, and it’s become a new point of interest heading into this season.
“Having the last year we had with COVID, I haven’t known some of these players as well as I’d like,” Christian said. “There are a few players still there now I remain in contact with, but not as many as before.”
The Dukes faced their own challenges and triumphs over the last five decades — upsets and heart-breakers included. From defeating UVA in 1982 and Virginia Tech in 2010, to the season-ending losses against NDSU in 2017 and 2019, JMU has a storied history. These years of success and failure give fans and players the opportunity to love individual seasons, players and coaches. JMU fans share why they love this sport online, alongside their favorite memories.
With the government restrictions affecting fan attendance in 2020, JMU football went through a season without its fans. And while the season progressed capacity limits increased, and having 100% capacity for this season brings excitement for the team.
“It’s going to be amazing knowing Bridgeforth Stadium is going to be filled again,” Agyei-Obese said. “Going from 200 people in the spring to over 25,000, I just can’t wait.”
The Dukes get to see streamers fly in Bridgeforth once again. After JMU Athletics announced the return to full capacity in June, having fans back in the stands has been a subject sitting in the back of players’ minds.
“Not having the experience of seeing this place packed yet, I’m excited,” Turner, the transfer, said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun seeing what that environment is like for the first time.”
For anyone in the stands, it’s something that brings a feeling of school spirit back. After not being able to go and feel the excitmenet of live sports, there are expecations of a dominant season from the Dukes.
“I’m really excited to get back, see the game again and throw some streamers out,” Christian said. “It’s like we’re down with the team and playing with them.”
To go with the excitement of fans in the stands, JMU has multiple events lined up throughout each home game to commemorate a different decade in the program’s history.
Beginning with the Sept. 4 matchup against Morehead State, the Dukes will honor McMillin, who passed away March 2020. JMU will also have members of the inaugural team at the game.
For current players, McMillin was often a guest on the sidelines during practices — particularly with the special teams unit. JMU’s special unit trophy is named after McMillin, and although players said they wish he could be in Bridgeforth, they know how much he loved the Dukes.
“Since I first got here he would always hang out with the specialists,” redshirt senior punter Harry O’Kelly said. “Having him in our thoughts and having that connection with him when he was still with us ... we miss him coming out but having the celebrations this year, it’s going to mean a lot.”
As the season progresses, JMU will honor other past and present players and coaches who have impacted the program. This all leads up to the formal event Oct. 29 and 30, an exclusive event for former members. The weekend includes a tailgate and a marketed celebration prior to the football game against Elon on Oct. 30.
JMU football’s history has allowed players to build connections, celebrate every win and cultivate a culture of high standards over its 50 seasons. Now having the opportunity to enjoy the accomplishment, the Dukes agree it brings motivation at practice.
“It’s going to be amazing this season,” Agyei-Obese said. “We know the energy is going to be amazing and it’s crazy to be here for this.”
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more football coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.