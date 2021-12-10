It’s about the internal competition, the number of snaps and the payout.
Redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton lined up per usual in the slot in JMU football’s offensive scheme. The Virginia Military Institute transfer ran his routes in the first half in the FCS quarterfinal matchup with Montana, but the ball never found his way, partly due to the increased handoffs to redshirt sophomore running back Latrele Palmer.
The ball was also landing in the hands of redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr instead of Thornton. Using speed and strength, the 6-foot-1-inch tall receiver was a top target for redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson in the first half, and while he didn’t find the end zone, he was critical in getting the ball in position.
All season, Thornton and Wells Jr. competed for the most catches and the most end zone glory. Both of them said that while the most important aspect is winning the game, they compete with each other for the most grabs. So, after Wells Jr. had himself a first half, Thornton hauled in a touchdown on JMU’s first possession, making the score 21-3 in the third quarter.
With the catch, Thornton passed 1,000 career receiving yards, making the 2021 JMU team the first in program history to have two receivers with 1,000 receiving yards — the other Wells Jr.
“Top to bottom, I think we have the best wide receiver room in [the] FCS,” Johnson said. “I think those guys work their butts off.”
It was that overall effort and competition that determined JMU’s quarterfinal fate as the Dukes battled with Montana, a team that had a defensive reputation and gritty rushing game. While Montana defeated fellow Big Sky opponent Eastern Washington 57-41 in the second round, the Grizzlies mustered three points in the first half before falling to the Dukes 28-6.
“I’m proud of the team, proud of the seniors,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Montana’s a good football team.”
The duo of Wells Jr. and Thornton did the usual in the contest — using speed to cross route, find the passes by Johnson and move their way into the end zone. But it took an all-around effort by the whole wide receiving core to get the job done.
It started with redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Ravenel. Similar to his brother, former JMU wide receiver Brandon (2013-16), his speed showed early, catching an 82-yard pass in the first quarter, ducking a few Grizzlies defenders in the process and running through the middle of the end zone to give the Dukes a 7-0 lead. He ended the game with two receptions for 87 yards.
“I think [Devin] is a super underrated wide receiver for us,” Johnson said. “He was obviously hurt a little bit earlier in the year … I just put the ball in his hands and he took off with it.”
Redshirt senior Scott Bracey also was on the stat sheet, and while he didn’t land in the end zone, the Duke transfer made crucial catches and found the ball to complete third-down conversions.
Perhaps even more crucial was the JMU running game. In the middle of the season, the running back room for the Dukes was depleted, with four players injured and true freshmen getting reps in practice. In recent weeks, the room’s slowly getting closer to what it was, but the game on the ground wasn’t producing optimal results.
Palmer changed that Friday.
The 6 feet, 220 pound back broke out in the second quarter for his first end zone visit since the season opener to Morehead State on Sept. 4 for 50 yards after having a few handoffs that pushed the pile downfield. He finished with 167 yards and a touchdown.
Palmer’s rushing yards are the most the Grizzlies gave up all season, and it’s a career-high for the redshirt sophomore.
“I’m getting better and better every week,” Palmer said. “Playing running back, [you] take a lot of pounding … Every week I’m getting better and better.”
In the fourth quarter, redshirt senior running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. took some of the load off Palmer. Although he’s dealt with an ankle injury recently, the seventh-year player pushed through the stiff Montana defensive line for a nine-yard score, putting JMU up 28-6.
It wasn’t just the offensive effort but also a stout defensive effort by the Dukes. JMU was on the cusp of intercepting both of Montana’s quarterbacks after the second-quarter injury to redshirt senior Cam Humphrey. Three different players had double-digit tackles — redshirt senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama, redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey and redshirt sophomore safety Sam Kidd.
“It’s something we emphasize all year round, just effort,” Kidd said. “I think it shows up on the field.”
Redshirt junior cornerback Jordan Swann intercepted Montana redshirt sophomore quarterback Robbie Patterson, and that sealed the game for JMU. Greeted with cheers from the crowd, Johnson put his knee down, putting a cap on JMU's final FCS game at Bridgeforth Stadium.
In Cignetti’s 100th career victory, JMU finished with 487 yards of offense and 98 total tackles. Montana’s six points came from two redshirt senior kicker Kevin Macias kicks, 51 and 38 yards, respectively.
JMU advances to the FCS semifinals for the third-straight season and faces the winner of No. 2 NDSU and No. 7 ETSU. That game is at noon Saturday on ESPN in Fargo, North Dakota.
“This is what we work for,” Johnson said. “This is what we play for. It’s been a lot of motivation losing in the semifinals last year … I think guys are more motivated than ever.”
Scoring Summary
Q1 8:25 Ravenal 82-yard touchdown 7-0 JMU
Q1 3:38 Macias 51-yard field goal 7-3 JMU
Q2 6:20 Palmer 50-yard touchdown 14-3 JMU
Q3 7:33 Thornton three-yard touchdown 21-3 JMU
Q4 14:55 Macias 38-yard field goal 21-6 JMU
Q4 11:24 Bryant Jr. nine-yard touchdown 28-6 JMU