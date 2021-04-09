JMU football announced Friday that it added a home game with No. 12 Richmond to close out the regular season April 17 at 2 p.m., according to a press release. This will be the Dukes’ third CAA and third home game of the year.
JMU football hasn’t played since March 27 against William & Mary in Williamsburg as both Richmond’s and Elon’s programs were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. With this game, the Dukes can officially earn the CAA automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs.
Friday, the CAA announced that Richmond and William & Mary, who were scheduled to play April 10, were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in the Tribe’s program. The Spiders haven’t played since their win against Elon on March 27.
The FCS playoffs begin April 24 and JMU was named a host site Thursday. The Dukes’ are No.1 in the FCS Top 25 heading into the added matchup with Richmond.
