Emotion is a powerful weapon for JMU field hockey.
After a nail biting ending to the 2020 season, the Dukes return to the field hockey complex ready for what the new season may bring. Despite the harsh overtime loss in the CAA championship, the team views it as fuel for its fire.
“We’re not going to base our game off of that one thing,” junior midfielder Emily Harrison said. “We want to work every day to show everyone what we can truly do.”
Head coach Christy Morgan enters her seventh season as head coach since her rehire in 2014, but all that matters is leading her team to the national tournament. Following an intersquad scrimmage last Friday, she said her determination lights a fire underneath the team.
“The game is a very complicated game, but our job is to simplify it for us,” Morgan said. “We expect to compete, and we expect to come out and play some really good hockey to make us a better team and a bigger threat.”
Looking at the new season, JMU has a focus on its connection on the field. Field hockey requires a deep team connection and communication, making it a vital part of any team’s success. Throughout training camp, players including junior forward Eveline Zwager have taken it upon themselves to become a more vocal force on the field.
“I play a very different role on the team than many others, whether it’s captain or not,” Zwager said. “It’s good to know people look up to me. It gives me confidence to keep working hard to be that bigger leader than I’ve been in the past.”
While watching the team play, the Dukes want fans to see the passion they have for the game. Although the fall season doesn’t allow for team chemistry to foster as much as the spring season did, the team said having multiple new faces helped built trust and connection with each other.
Alongside team chemistry, there’s a new stress of physicality on this team this season. The players aren’t afraid to chase down the ball, force their opponent to make a quick decision and cut off any advancing plays. The quick defense comes from a tough mentality and stamina in each player’s athletic ability, something that Morgan believes her team has come prepared for.
“They’ve done the work, and that work is going to pay off,” Morgan said. “There are some younger ones that have come in super fit, ready to learn and are going to be really good for this team.”
Now beginning the season with a national ranking on top of the preseason polls, the Dukes not only have the backing of JMU fans but from opposing coaches as well. Zwager said she takes pride in the preseason rankings and that it gives the team confidence knowing that JMU is the “team to beat,” but work is still needed to prove it.
“It’s definitely a good feeling to know we’re doing the work and it pays off,” Zwager said. “But, we still have to stay within ourselves and keep working just as hard because that’s how we got to this point.”
With that target on their backs, the Dukes say they feel ready to defend not only their home turf, but also their national ranking. CAA champion Delaware earned the No. 17 national ranking, but they aren’t the only team the Dukes will see. JMU faces six nationally ranked teams, including two top 10 teams — No. 5 Louisville and No. 9 Maryland.
“We really want to protect our house,” Harrison said. “When teams come to our field, we’re going to play our game and set our tempo, but we still want to take that even further to away games as well.”
Every player on the field requires connectivity between the others, allowing for individual development to blend into the team’s chemistry. For example, sophomore forward Tori Carawan saw playing time as a freshman but will have a larger opportunity in the new season. She remained a dominant force during the team’s scrimmage on Friday, creating passes and scoring several goals.
Zwager, Harrison and redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill also bring their own presence to the lineup this season, returning with a mission. Cahill scored the game-winning goal to send the Dukes to the conference championship last season. Zwager was the CAA Player-of-the-Year, and Harrison had a breakout season. The biggest emphasis for Zwager, though, is bringing leadership to the team in their own ways.
“[Carawan] has some of the best speed in the nation, alongside [Harrison],” Morgan said. “They’ve done a lot of work this summer and are going to be better than ever this season.”
The Dukes hold a strength of schedule, and will be tested with each game they play this season. Nevertheless, Morgan and the rest of JMU are determined to win it all.
“We want to win — every game,” Morgan said. “To do that, it’s about approaching this as one game at a time and playing our hockey.”
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more field hockey coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.