Mia Julian

Senior midfielder Mia Julian scored the Dukes' first goal of the season in their 4-2 win over William & Mary.

 Breeze file photo

JMU field hockey picked up its first win of the season on the road against William & Mary on Friday 4-2.

  • JMU opened the scoring less than two minutes into game. Senior midfielder Mia Julian finished off a pass from senior forward Tori Carawan to score the Dukes’ first goal of the season.

  • The rest of the first half was quiet for both sides. It wasn’t until a minute into the third quarter that JMU extended its lead — Carawan netted an unassisted goal to double the lead. Seven minutes later, freshman defender Azul Covarrubias got her first, assisted by Julian and senior midfielder Carissa Tambroni.

  • William & Mary got on the board 15 seconds later with a solo goal from senior midfielder Jayden Moon, cutting JMU’s lead to 3-1. Covarrubias put the Dukes back up three in the fourth, again assisted by Julian and Tambroni. Covarrubias led the Dukes in goals.

  • The Tribe scored the final goal of the game, with graduate midfielder Lauren Curran finishing off an assist from Moon. 

JMU (1-0) hits the road again for a matchup with Richmond on Sunday at 2 p.m. William & Mary heads south to face Wake Forest on Friday at 5 p.m.

Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more field hockey coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter at @TheBreezeSports.

Tags