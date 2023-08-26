JMU field hockey picked up its first win of the season on the road against William & Mary on Friday 4-2.
JMU opened the scoring less than two minutes into game. Senior midfielder Mia Julian finished off a pass from senior forward Tori Carawan to score the Dukes’ first goal of the season.
The rest of the first half was quiet for both sides. It wasn’t until a minute into the third quarter that JMU extended its lead — Carawan netted an unassisted goal to double the lead. Seven minutes later, freshman defender Azul Covarrubias got her first, assisted by Julian and senior midfielder Carissa Tambroni.
William & Mary got on the board 15 seconds later with a solo goal from senior midfielder Jayden Moon, cutting JMU’s lead to 3-1. Covarrubias put the Dukes back up three in the fourth, again assisted by Julian and Tambroni. Covarrubias led the Dukes in goals.
The Tribe scored the final goal of the game, with graduate midfielder Lauren Curran finishing off an assist from Moon.
JMU (1-0) hits the road again for a matchup with Richmond on Sunday at 2 p.m. William & Mary heads south to face Wake Forest on Friday at 5 p.m.