In its final home game of the season, JMU field hockey hosted No. 20 Delaware in a CAA top-two matchup and walked away with a 2-1 upset win. The Dukes are now 6-1 (4-0 CAA) heading into their final game of the regular season.
Freshman goalie Brandlynn Heinbaugh stood tall in goal once again for JMU, her sixth straight start of the season. Making two saves, the freshman boasted another win for the Dukes in her campaign.
JMU used its speed to start the first half, maintaining ball control through the first few minutes. Sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison sent the ball into the backboard on a shot but was ruled outside the offensive circle to remain scoreless halfway into the first quarter. JMU had a few more shots on goal, and Delaware tried to send the ball toward the goal as well, but both teams refused to give up a goal. By the end of the first quarter, the game remained scoreless.
“We needed to play a disciple and connected style of hockey,” head coach Christy Morgan said. “If you play that, we can play with every team.”
Delaware earned the first penalty corner of the game to start the second quarter, but JMU’s defense stopped the ball before the Blue Hens had a chance to put the ball on Heinbaugh. Heading back in JMU’s offensive half, the Dukes continued to slowly fight their way toward the goal despite the heavy defensive pressure from Delaware. Off another penalty corner, Delaware flicked the ball into the top left corner for the 1-0 lead.
With a goal on the board, Delaware’s energy increased and became much more scrappy. The lead didn’t last long, however, after multiple Dukes cut off the Delaware goalie and allowed sophomore forward Eveline Zwager to send the ball in the top right corner to tie the game at 1-1 with three minutes in the half. Both teams were tied at one to close out the half, and the game’s adrenaline was running high.
“We see each quarter as a new quarter, and we know what we can do and hold each other accountable,” Zwager said. “Knowing that we’re such a connected team this year, we were ready and kept fighting.”
With Delaware starting the second half with the ball, the Blue Hens looked to break the tie early on, but the Dukes once again kept pressure high to keep the ball in their favor. It didn’t take very long before the Blue Hens were back in their offensive half, even with the close breakaway opportunities JMU had. With just under four minutes in the third quarter, JMU earned its first offensive penalty corner of the game. Although the corner was unsuccessful, the Dukes threw a few more shots on goal before the third quarter finished.
“We want to keep the disciple and fundamentals — outletting and keeping pressure helps keep the defense going,” sophomore midfielder Morgan Merritt said. “There’s always someone ahead and behind the ball, and that’s been the most successful part of our game.”
In the crucial fourth quarter, JMU needed to score and maintain possession for the win. Just four minutes into the fourth corner, Delaware forced a penalty corner, but Heinbaugh came forward for the save. After a big block, Zwager drove up the field in a big drive that led to a JMU corner on the opposite side. The corner gave way for Zwager to send the ball into the goal off a choke hit for the 2-1 lead halfway through the quarter.
“Obviously, it is exciting, and we know we had control of the game,” Zwager said. “After the goal, it was going to be more chaotic, but we kept our heads down and played our game.”
Only needing to maintain the lead for the last six minutes, JMU did everything in its power to keep the ball away for Heinbaugh and the goal. In an attempt to send the ball in, redshirt sophomore Caroline Cahill earned a penalty stroke, but the Delaware goalie Lizzie Gaebel dove to save the ball.
With only a minute to play, JMU fans waited in anticipation for the final buzzer to blow as Delaware did everything in its power to tie the game late. It was no use, and JMU walked away with its fourth consecutive win — upsetting its ranked opponent.
“I’m proud of the emotion, energy and fitness,” Morgan said. “It was a great performance, and I’m happy we showed with all barrels loaded.”
JMU will travel to Northeastern for its final regular season game. The game is set to start at noon.
