JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan revealed the 2021 schedule Friday afternoon, featuring multiple top 25 foes. The reigning CAA regular-season champions will play 17 games, and eight of them will be played at JMU’s field hockey complex prior to the CAA tournament.
First up against the Dukes will be a road test against Bucknell before a two game homestand against St. Francis and Old Dominion. JMU defeated St. Francis and No. 20 ODU during the 2019 season — at the time, both teams were in the nation’s top 25.
The biggest nonconference games for JMU prior to CAA play will come in back-to-back matchups with No.10 Wake Forest and No. 19 Duke. JMU will travel to Newark for a CAA championship rematch against conference foe Delaware on Oct.17.
Despite the list of challenges Morgan has set, none are as big of a test as facing No. 4 Louisville in Harrisonburg. The Cardinals made it to the Final Four in the 2020 NCAA tournament before falling to eventual winner UNC. This game will be the final home game before the CAA tournament Nov. 5-7.
JMU went undefeated (5-0) at home last season with the help of junior midfielder and CAA Player of the Year Eveline Zwager — who earned a 2.00 PGA — and redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill, who scored the overtime game-winner in the CAA tournament semifinals. The Dukes have eight incoming players, both freshmen and transfers, for the upcoming season.
“We are looking forward to having a full schedule loaded with competition from the best of the best to bring the best out of JMU hockey,” Morgan said to JMU Athletics. “Be sure to come take a look because we can and will play some great hockey.”
