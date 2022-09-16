No. 25 JMU was dominant on all fronts in a 1-0 win against No. 16 William & Mary. JMU outshot the Tribe 11-2, putting nine shots on goal to the Tribe’s one and had six corners to the Tribe’s three.
The Dukes put pressure on the Tribe early and often. JMU had two strong chances at a goal in the first four minutes, both of which were called off because of a penalty. After a corner by freshman midfielder Alice Roeper, senior forward Eveline Zwager got the rebound and found the back of the net for the lone goal of the contest after only 4:37 of play.
While JMU only scored once, there were multiple bright spots, especially on defense and passing, where it allowed zero shots in the first half and two overall. Seemingly any time the Tribe made a push, the Dukes shut it down instantly, something JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan lauded.
“They were stepping up to free balls and we were sound fundamentally,” Morgan said. “Our focus was to stay connected and we did stay connected … If the ball got by, there was another layer behind.”
Staying connected is something that not only Morgan has harped on but the players have bought into. Graduate defender Kara McClure said playing connected is invaluable to the Dukes.
“I think for our defense we just really focused on working as a unit,” McClure said. “It wasn’t just the back five working as defense; it was all 11 players working together.”
Staying connected also benefited JMU on offense. When the Dukes work as a unit and are sharp and smart in their passing, Zwager said, they move the ball forward.
“We knew the long, diagonal balls weren’t going to work,” Zwager said. “When we were doing quick passes, horizontal and then vertical. It worked every time, and we just knew how to play around them and we created our own space by that.”
The Dukes’ passing was sound, a major catalyst that kept them in control of the game, Morgan said. If JMU can continue to be disciplined with their passing and fundamentals, she said, her team can be effective against any team they face.
Morgan said JMU had a number of chances against an open cage that she felt they could’ve finished, but nevertheless, the team played with energy and excitement — everyone played like ”they had some skin in the game,” she said.
Despite this, Zwager said JMU left some goals on the field.
“We should have scored a little more,” Zwager said, “but, you know, just the fact that we created it gave us a great feeling, and we just need to keep giving ourselves this opportunity, and they will come.”
JMU (4-3) plays again Sunday against No. 12 Liberty at 1 p.m. William & Mary (5-2) plays Sunday as well, matching up against No. 11 UCONN at 11 a.m.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 4:37 — Eveline Zwager, 1-0 JMU