JMU field hockey defeated Towson 4-1 Friday on the road. The team is on a four-game winning streak with three straight at home.
The Dukes took an early lead with redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill scoring the first goal at the 1:28 mark of the first quarter. Towson’s senior midfielder Kathryn Parkinson scored at the 4:16 mark of the first quarter during a penalty corner to tie the game.
After a scoreless second quarter, junior midfielder Diede Remijnse gave JMU the lead in the third quarter with her first of two goals. Remijnse scored her second goal in the fourth quarter, and freshman forward Samantha Grimes scored as well, giving the Dukes the 4-1 victory.
Remijnse finished with two goals on four shots on goal. Junior forward Eveline Zwager led JMU with five shots on goal. Senior defender Kara McClure and redshirt senior defender/midfielder Rachel Yeager led the Dukes in assists with two each, respectively.
JMU improves to 7-4 with three wins on the road. Towson drops to 2-10 with its fifth home loss.
The Dukes stay on the road for their next three matchups: Oct. 10 at Maryland, Oct. 15 at Delaware and Oct. 17 at Temple. Towson’s next game is at home against William & Mary on Oct. 10.
Scoring Summary
1:28 - Caroline Cahill, assisted by Rachel Yeager and Kara McClure, 1-0 JMU
4:16 - Kathryn Parkinson, goal off a penalty corner, 1-1
33:02 - Diede Remijnse, goal off a penalty corner, 2-1 JMU
53:42 - Diede Remijnse, goal off a penalty corner, 3-1 JMU
54:43 - Samantha Grimes, assisted by Mia Julian, 4-1 JMU
