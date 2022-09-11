JMU field hockey shut out by Louisville in 1-0 defeat
JMU field hockey lost 1-0 to Louisville on Friday. This marks the Dukes’ fifth loss to the Cardinals in just seven matchups since 1978.
The Dukes faced a heavy offense from the get-go, as they endured five shots from Louisville in the first quarter and didn’t produce any of their own. In the second quarter, it was Louisville who was rendered to zero shots, while JMU had two. At halftime, the score remained even with both teams unable to find the net.
The first and only goal of the game was scored by Louisville forward junior Embry Jane Imorde 10 minutes into the third quarter. The goal came off one of Louisville’s five shots in the third, while the Dukes had two. In the final quarter, JMU tried to get the offense going, forcing five shots against the Cardinals. In the end, it was scoreless.
Louisville graduate goalkeeper Sasha Elliot was key in the victory, finishing with three saves. JMU junior goalkeeper Brandelyn Heinbaugh stopped six of the 13 shots she faced.
The Dukes had four more corners than Louisville, (6-2), but didn't create any chances from them. This is the third loss in a row for the Dukes, who dropped to 2-3.
Scoring Summary
Q3: 40:22 - Louisville goal Embry Jane Imorde (1), assisted by Sofia Pendolino
Dukes field hockey shuts out Bellarmine, 3-0
JMU field hockey snapped its three-game losing streak with a 3-0 road victory versus Bellarmine. This, the Dukes’ first road win of the season, brings them to an even 3-3 record.
JMU scored the first of its three goals in the first quarter. Senior midfielder Diede Remijnse scored her fifth goal of the season. Remijnse was assisted by junior forward Tori Carawan and graduate defender Kara McClure.
The Dukes began the second quarter with a green card shown to Carawan. Not five minutes after the card, sophomore forward Cassidy Strittmatter scored her first goal of the game.
Strittmatter found the goal again four minutes later for her second of the game and her fourth of the season. This time, senior forward Mikenna Allen assisted Strittmatter.
The Dukes (3-3) return to Harrisonburg to take on William and Mary on Friday at 6 p.m. Bellarmine (0-5) plays Indiana on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 12:18 - JMU goal Diede Remijnse (5), assisted by Tori Carawan and Kara McClure, 1-0 JMU
Q2: 21:09 - JMU goal Cassidy Strittmatter (3), unassisted, 2-0 JMU
Q3: 25:57 - JMU goal Cassidy Strittmatter (4), assisted by Mikenna Allen, 3-0 JMU