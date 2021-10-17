JMU field hockey battled Temple for the first time in over six years Sunday, with the Dukes emerging victorious 2-0. The Dukes remained unbeaten versus the Owls, moving to 7-0 all-time in their history.
The game was scoreless after the first quarter, with graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen making four saves to keep Temple off the board. The Owls outshot JMU 7-3 in the first quarter.
Redshirt senior defender/midfielder Rachel Yeager got the Dukes on the board with her first goal of the season off a pass from junior midfielder Morgan Merritt. JMU outshot Temple 5-0 in the second quarter, and the game went into halftime 1-0.
Just over 10 minutes into the second half, senior midfielder Courtney Lynch doubled JMU’s lead off a pass from junior forward Eveline Zwager. From there, the Dukes’ defense took over, holding the Owls to just two shots in the second half — none in the fourth quarter — to give JMU its sixth victory in seven matches.
Zwager’s assist extends her team lead in points, giving her 23 on the season. Marcussen finished with the win for the Dukes, gaining her fifth shutout of the season — her first since JMU’s 7-0 victory over Davidson on Sept. 26.
The Dukes (9-5, 4-0 CAA) look to keep their hot stretch going as they return to Harrisonburg to battle Drexel on Friday at 6 p.m. Temple (7-7, 3-2 Big East) goes on the road for a conference bout at Old Dominion on Friday at 1 p.m.
Score card
19:11 - Rachel Yeager (1), assisted by Morgan Merritt - 1-0 JMU
40:18 - Courtney Lynch (3), assisted by Evelyn Zwager - 2-0 JMU
