JMU field hockey released its 2023 schedule Monday.
After finishing the 2022 season 10-7, it was announced last week that JMU field hockey will be joining the Mid-American Conference (MAC) for the 2024 season meaning that the Dukes have one more year on an independent schedule.
Included in the Dukes’ 2023 schedule are eight 2022 Top 25 ranked opponents including Wake Forest (Sept. 3), Temple (Sept. 10), Boston College (Sept. 17), Louisville (Sept. 22), Duke (Oct. 8) Liberty (Oct. 15), Old Dominion (Oct. 22) and U.Va. (Oct. 24).
"We are very excited about the challenging schedule that my staff and I created for the 2023 season," JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said. "It will be challenging and keep us on our toes all season long.”
JMU will start the season on the road at William & Mary on Aug. 25 and stay on the road against Richmond on the 27th. The Dukes’ first home match will be against Columbia on Sept. 1.
In the midst of their competitive ranked schedule, the Dukes will go on a road streak facing Indiana on Sept. 24, Monmouth on Sept. 29 and Villanova on Oct. 1.
Also included in the Dukes’ lineup are two affiliate MAC members — Appalachian State on Sept. 8 and Longwood on Oct. 6.
JMU will finish its regular season at home with games against Georgetown (Oct. 29) and Queens (N.C.) on Nov. 4.