JMU field hockey closed out the road trip Friday as the Dukes traveled to Drexel and returned home after a 2-1 win. The Dukes now improve to 2-1 (2-0 CAA).
Dominating offensively for the majority of the game, JMU remained in Drexel’s defensive zone throughout the first quarter. Earning a penalty corner early on, sophomore forward Eveline Zwager flicked the ball from the top of the circle into the net for her first goal of the season and the 1-0 JMU lead.
Drexel fought back toward the end of the first half and scored on a deflection to tie up the game. Freshman goalie Brandlynn Heinbaugh allowed one goal from 10 shots.
With speed and stick skills, JMU's offensive pressure continued in the second half. Despite the push, the Dukes’ final goal didn’t come until late into the game, when freshman forward Lauren Satchell sealed the deal off a rebound.
JMU returns to Harrisonburg to face No. 19 Delaware Friday, starting a two-game homestand. The match begins at 5 p.m.
