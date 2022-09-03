JMU field hockey lost for the first time this season to ODU, 6-1. This was JMU’s worst loss against an opponent since 2011 and the seventh time in the last 10 meetings that the Dukes have fallen to the Monarchs.
The Monarchs opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game and added one more goal in the first quarter. Halfway through the second quarter, senior midfielder Cassidy Strittmatter scored her second goal of the season, and the Dukes’ only goal of the game. ODU made it 3-1 by halftime, with sophomore midfielder Evelyn Murray scoring her first goal of the season.
ODU took full control in the second half with two goals in the third quarter and one more in the fourth. ODU junior forward Jolene Ulichney tallied two goals and an assist.
In its prior game, JMU netted four goals off corners but were stopped in all four of the teams corner attempts today.
The Dukes have one day to rest as they prepare to face U.Va. Sunday at 1 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 1:46 - ODU goal Jolene Ulichney (1), unassisted, 1-0 ODU
Q1: 9:43 - ODU goal Delphine Le Jeune (3), assisted by Brooke Gasser, 2-0 ODU
Q2: 22:38 - JMU goal Cassidy Strittmatter (2), unassisted, 2-1 ODU
Q2: 28:53 - ODU goal Evelyn Murray (1), assisted by Jolene Ulichney, 3-1 ODU
Q3: 37:46 - ODU goal Sacha De Geir (1), unassisted 4-1 ODU
Q3: 41:29 - ODU goal Marlon De Bruijne (3), assisted by Courtney Lynch,5-1 ODU
Q4: 46:17 - ODU goal Jolene Ulichney (2), unassisted, 6-1 ODU