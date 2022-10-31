JMU field hockey wrapped up its regular season with a 3-0 loss at No. 21 Rutgers on Sunday. This is the Dukes’ fourth loss in six games against the Scarlet Knights.
One lone second quarter shot led to the first score of the game with Rutgers sophomore forward Lucy Bannatyne netting her fourth goal of the season.
The Scarlet Knights led 1-0 at the half from the only shot of the game.
In the third quarter, JMU shot three compared to Rutgers’ two., Rutgers doubled its lead five minutes into the half, with Scarlet Knights senior forward Amanda Beck netting her second goal of the season.
JMU outshoot Rutgers again in the final quarter 4-1, but Rutgers only shot in the last stanza did enough to solidify its victory, as redshirt freshman Puck Winter found the net off the Scarlet Knight’s fifth penalty corner of the game.
JMU ends its season 10-7, winning all six of its home games. The team waits to find out if it’ll receive a bid for the NCAA tournament, the selections take place Nov. 6 at 10 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Q2: 19:35 - Rutgers goal Lucy Bannatyne (4), assisted by Marique Dieudonne
Q3: 35:40 - Rutgers goal Amanda Beck (2)
Q4: 56:42 - Rutgers goal Puck Winter (2), assisted by Lucy Bannatybe, and Iris Langejans