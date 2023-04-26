JMU field hockey will be joining the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as an affiliate member beginning in the 2024 season, per a press release Wednesday morning.
The Dukes went 10-7 in the 2022 season with an independent schedule this season despite the Sun Belt Conference move because the conference doesn’t currently sponsor field hockey.
”JMU has a rich field hockey tradition and will strengthen the league. I look forward to their entrance and the development of new rivalries in this sport,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said.
The Dukes join Appalachian State, Longwood and Bellarmine as affiliate members, while Ohio, Miami (OH), Kent State, Central Michigan and Ball State are full members of the MAC.
Per JMU spokesperson, the Sun Belt did explore sponsoring field hockey at one point in the last year, but as of right now there are now official plans to add the sport.
“I’m excited for Head Coach Christy Morgan and our student-athletes that JMU field hockey has found a home in the MAC as an affiliate conference member,” JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said in the press release. “As we pursued a conference opportunity for our program, it was important that we identified the right fit. We believe that we’ve found that in the MAC, where JMU will join a reputable group of institutions, including our full-time conference mate, Appalachian State. I’d like to thank Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher and the MAC institutions for welcoming JMU, and we look forward to great completion in 2024.”