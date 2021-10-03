JMU field hockey continued its CAA play with a game against Hofstra on Sunday afternoon, walking off victorious with a 5-1 win.
Senior midfielder/forward Audrey Scott King opened the scoring with her first goal of the season late in the first quarter to give JMU a 1-0 lead.
Hofstra answered when junior midfielder Mercedes Currie scored thirty seconds into the second quarter to even the game. Eighteen seconds later, the Dukes retook the lead on a goal from junior midfielder Diede Remijnse.
Junior midfielder Emily Harrison added a goal to extend the JMU lead to three. With minutes left in the second quarter, Remijnse netted her second goal of the game, making the score 4-1. Junior forward Mikenna Allen put the game on ice for the Dukes with a goal late in the third quarter.
Remijnse finished with two goals, while senior defender/midfielder Rachel Yeager recorded two assists. JMU recorded 23 shots with 13 shots on goal. Graduate student goalkeeper Florien Marcussesn finished with one save on two shots for the Dukes. Hofstra junior goalkeeper Merlijn van der Vegt notched eight saves on 13 shots.
JMU improved to 6-4 (2-0 CAA), while Hofstra fell to 6-6 (1-1 CAA). The Dukes retake the field Friday at 3 p.m. on the road against Towson.
Scoring Summary
11:25 - Aubrey Scott King (1), assisted by Eveline Zwager, 1-0 JMU
15:30 - Mercedes Currie, assisted by Mercy Jasterzenski, 1-1
15:48 - Diede Remijnse (6), assisted by Rachel Yeager and Caroline Cahill, 2-1 JMU
19:33 - Emily Harrison (3), 3-1 JMU
28:35 - Diede Remijnse (7), assisted by Rachel Yeager and Kara McClure, 4-1 JMU
44:37 - Mikenna Allen (2), 5-1 JMU