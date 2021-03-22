JMU field hockey began its season Friday with a 4-0 win against CAA foe William & Mary. The win marks the first JMU home victory against the Tribe since October 2012. Following the season opener, the Dukes traveled to No. 14 UVA for the only nonconference game of the season — falling 5-2.
Game 1
Freshman goalie Brandelynn Heinbaugh earned her first collegiate start and shut out during the game, only facing five shots throughout the sixty minutes. Heinbaugh was expected to have at least one start this season and will rotate with the other two goalies throughout both conference and nonconference play.
The Dukes had the offensive momentum for the duration of the first half, and the Tribe didn’t have a shot on goal until the second half. JMU scored its first goal of the season with 12 minutes in the half as freshman forward Tori Carawan deflected the ball into the goal for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Three more Dukes added to the scoreboard in the second half to secure the win. Sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison scored the second goal from a penalty corner, making the lead 2-0. JMU saw a green card prior to the third and fourth goals, but it didn’t change the momentum. Junior midfielder Courtney Lynch and sophomore midfielder Morgan Merritt both scored the final two goals to seal the win for the Dukes.
Game 2
In JMU’s first away and only nonconference matchup, the team battled U.Va. for the annual instate matchup. Heinbaugh started in goal once again for the Dukes and earned five saves on 10 shots.
The Dukes spent most of the first half in the defensive end, with the Cavaliers sustaining the offensive pressure. U.Va. had seven of its 15 total shots happen inside the first quarter alone, but only one goal was scored. The Dukes forced their way into U.Va.’s end but were unsuccessful early on.
JMU fell into a 4-0 deficit before redshirt sophomore midfielder Caroline Cahill took a clean shot off a corner into the goal at the 46-minute mark. Sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison sent another goal in less than two minutes later to cut the U.Va. lead to two.
In an effort to put pressure on the U.Va. defense, JMU sent a full-team offensive press forward in the final minutes, but it backfired as the Cavaliers broke away for the game-ending 5-2 goal.
JMU is now 1-1 on the season (1-0 CAA) and travels to Hofstra on Saturday for the second away game of the three-game road trip. The game is set for 1 p.m.
Contact the sports desk atbreezesports@gmail.com. For more field hockey coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.