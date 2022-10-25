In JMU's 26-12 loss vs. Marshall on Saturday, JMU redshirt freshman quarterback Billy Atkins was forced to play on short notice following a strained oblique that flared up for starting quarterback Todd Centeio on Thursday. Sports Editor Grant Johnson says that, while Atkins' stat line wasn't pretty, he wasn't set up for much success considering the little time he had to prepare, his battered offensive line and lack of a consistent running game.