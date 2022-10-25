JMU field hockey closed out its three-game road trip to California by defeating UC Berkeley, 2-1. This was the Dukes’ fifth victory in five meetings against the Golden Bears since 1985.
The first quarter began and ended the same way, scoreless, but saw JMU take five shots to UC Berkeley’s zero. The Dukes were also awarded two penalty corners in the opening frame but didn’t convert.
With tough defense, the Dukes rendered the Golden Bears shotless by halftime while also shooting twice more themselves in the second quarter. At halftime, the score was 0-0.
It took six third-quarter shots for JMU to score, as freshman midfielder Skyler Brown netted her first goal of the season with just under a minute remaining in the frame. By the end of the third quarter, JMU led 1-0 with UC Berkeley still shotless.
In the fourth quarter, JMU added four more shots to make 17 total, while UC Berkeley produced two of its own. With those four shots, senior midfielder Morgan Merritt put away her fourth goal of the season and the Dukes’ second of the game.
Just over two minutes later, UC Berkeley scored off its second shot of the game, senior defender Jane Onners’ first of the season. The remaining 10 minutes didn’t amount to a Golden Bears’ comeback, and JMU won its final game of three in California, 2-1.
With JMU achieving its 10th victory of the season, this is its first time producing back-to-back double-digit win seasons since 2016-17. The Dukes will look to add to that when it plays at Rutgers in their final game of the regular season on Oct. 30.
Scoring Summary
Q3: 44:21 - JMU goal Skyler Brown (1), assisted by Tori Carawan
Q4: 49:11 - JMU goal Morgan Merritt (4), assisted by Eveline Zwager
Q4: 51:38 - UC Berkeley goal Jane Onners (1), assisted by Rachel Buttinger