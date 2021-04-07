Going into the spring season, JMU had some shoes to fill. The team lost three big names — Miranda Riggs, Ongeziwe Mali and Megan Guzzardi — following the 2019 season. All three were leaders on and off the field, remaining consistent throughout the past few rebuilding seasons. Now that the three are gone, the team needed its underclassmen to step up to the challenge.
Spoiler alert — they have.
In only three games played this season, the freshmen are becoming the stars of the team. In every position, underclassmen have shown up for each game’s challenge. After a season-opening win against William & Mary, eyes fell on the team that showed more opening promise than in seasons past. Even after falling to U. Va two days later, the team still demonstrated the potential this season could have.
“I’m really pleased with the growth we’ve made since last year,” head coach Christy Morgan said. “We work really hard to maintain consistency and play every game to the best of our ability.”
Freshman forward Tori Carawan scored the first JMU goal of the season and hasn’t stopped since. She credits her composure to her teammates and their support too. Already having played 146 minutes, Carawan’s seen her share of collegiate field hockey and said she’s ready for the challenge ahead.
“At first, we definitely do have nerves,” Carawan said. “But, I think that the whole team saying these positive things and yelling from the sidelines helped me feel confident and comfortable once we played.”
Freshman defender Sarah Beers showed her presence early on, playing alongside junior defensive midfielder Kara McClure. Beers even made a goalie save, earning her a defensive save statistic while maintaining a physical presence down low for JMU.
What makes Beers an impressive aspect of the team is her physicality, particularly in penalty corners. The defense must be willing to stop the ball before it gets to the goalie and without it hitting their foot. Beers’s kept her body awareness at a constant high, making crucial stops and carrying the ball back up the midfield before the opponents have a chance to fire a shot.
“She’s played every minute of every game,” Morgan said. “She’s growing every game and there’s still more to come from here.”
Despite being a sophomore, midfielder Emily Harrison’s made her mark so far through her stick skills and agility traveling upfield. Scoring the lone JMU goal against U. Va, Harrison hasn’t been afraid to be aggressive and made multiple improvements to her performance from her freshman campaign.
“We’re all open to improvement with our game,” Harrison said. “We’re never going to really be satisfied with where we are because we want to be the best.”
However, the biggest surprise for JMU’s been freshman goalie Brandlynn Heinbaugh. It was expected for Heinbaugh to rotate with JMU’s additional two goalies, redshirt junior Caitlyn Nelson and Kylie LeBlanc throughout the season, but instead Heinbaugh played all three games so far this season. The freshman posts a .455 save percentage, allowing six goals on 22 shots faced in her three games. Now the goalie’s expected to continue to stay in goal into the CAA tournament.
“That’s such a key position, and you have to have nerves of steel in the net,” Morgan said. “I really like how she’s handled herself… she’s handled the pressure well, and it’s great experience for her.”
Of course, only four athletes don’t make up the entire JMU roster. The team prides itself on the chemistry they share on the field and credits their achievements that way. Even with COVID-19 restrictions, the team utilized bonding exercises both at practice and through Zoom to build vulnerability and trust with one another during the extended offseason.
“We really capitalized on growing our game outside of the field,” Harrison said. “It gave the freshmen a chance to understand what this season was going to look like but also allowed them to fit in with us before everything really started.”
Sophomore midfielder Eveline Zwager and freshman forward Lauren Satchell swept the CAA field hockey weekly honors, earning Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week respectively after both scored goals against Drexel on Sunday. Both contribute to the growing list of depth on the roster, particularly within the starting lineup. Carawan also earned a Rookie of the Week honor, and it won’t be the last for the freshman.
With the extensive efforts from the underclassmen, each of these players have made themselves a place in the starting lineups. Heinbaugh stands in goal, Beers holds the defense, Harrison and Zwager run across midfield and Carawan and Satchell force the ball up top. The lineup choice is slowly becoming a big advantage for the team. Not only is this young roster currently excelling, but the upcoming fall season will bring more of the same with the introduction of the rising freshmen class in August.
“The better the player pool is, the more competitive the environment is, the better the team is,” Morgan said. “When I recruit people I recruit them to play and put in the work regardless if you’re starting or not.”
This brings hope that the first CAA championship title since 1995 is finally within their grasp.
“I think we’ve got a real chance to win the CAA this season,” Morgan said. “And I say that with understanding that every game we play, we have to play and we are.”
JMU’s halfway through the regular season, with two games upcoming Sunday and Tuesday. JMU will host games against Towson on Sunday then follow up with No. 20 Delaware on Tuesday to cap off the home schedule. To finish off the regular season, the Dukes will travel to Northeastern before preparing for the CAA championship tournament.
