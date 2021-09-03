No. 24 JMU field hockey fell to No. 18 Old Dominion on Friday after playing an even game throughout. The Monarchs scored in the last three minutes of the contest on a penalty stroke, and the Dukes couldn’t recover — falling to 2-1 on the season.
Junior forward Eveline Zwager got the scoring started in the first quarter with her third goal of the season just six minutes into the game. Sophomore forwards Tori Carawan and Cassidy Strittmatter both picked up assists as the Dukes led 1-0 after the first quarter.
Old Dominion tied the match five minutes into the second quarter with sophomore forward Marlon De Bruijne scoring her second goal of the season. Junior forward Alice Demars and graduate forward Megan Smart tallied assists to tie the game at one.
The Monarchs took the lead in the third quarter after a tied game at the half. Junior midfielder Evelyn Murray picked up her first goal of the season, and after an even game between the two teams in both pace and scoring opportunities, Old Dominion had its first lead of the game.
The Dukes fought back in the fourth quarter to tie the game — Zwager picked up a goal only four minutes into the quarter. According to the box report, Zwager sent a pass inside Carawan’s way and the Virginia Beach native buried it up the middle to tie the game at two.
As the game looked like it was headed to overtime, JMU committed a penalty in the circle, resulting in a penalty stroke for Old Dominion. With under three minutes to go, junior midfielder Delphine Le Jeune converted on the opportunity and, the Monarchs took a 3-2 lead.
The Dukes led one more charge in an attempt to tie the game late. Zwager and junior midfielder Emily Harrison had shots in the final minute, but redshirt senior goalkeeper Cam Macgillivray came up with timely saves.
Carawan and Zwager each had a goal and assist for the Dukes. Redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill led the team with three shots and graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen finished with six saves.
De Bruijne led Old Dominion with six shots and a goal while Le Jeune had two shots and a goal. Macgillivray finished with five saves for the Monarchs.
JMU falls to 2-1 with the loss and faces Richmond on the road Sunday. The game starts at 1 p.m. from Richmond, Virginia. Old Dominion advances to 2-1 and plays Longwood on Sept. 10.
