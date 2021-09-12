No. 24 JMU couldn’t contain No. 14 Wake Forest’s offense Sunday, losing 6-2 and suffering its second straight defeat. The Dukes fell to 3-3 on the season, while the Demon Deacons improved to 2-3.
The Dukes fell behind early, tallying only one shot while giving up goals to Wake Forest’s senior midfielder Elisha Evans and freshman midfielder Ashley Hart late in the first quarter.
JMU changed its approach in the second period, with junior midfielder Caroline Cahill scoring her first goal of the season, cutting the scoring deficit to one. Wake Forest answered in the third period by scoring two goals on four shots and saving the Dukes’ lone shot of the period.
Wake Forest extended its lead with two goals in the fourth quarter. JMU added a goal of its own when senior midfielder Courtney Lynch scored her first of the season with a minute left in regulation.
Ultimately, Wake Forest’s offense proved too much for the Dukes to handle, tallying six goals on 19 shots to JMU’s two goals on seven shots. JMU senior goalkeeper Florien Marcussen recorded three saves on seven shots on goal before she was substituted for sophomore Brandelyn Heinbaugh to start the fourth quarter. Heinbaugh made two saves of her own on four shots on goal. Wake Forest sophomore goalkeeper Tori Glaister finished with 3 saves on five shots on goal.
JMU’s defeat at the hands of Wake Forest is its second consecutive and third overall defeat. JMU returns to action hosting Duke on Sunday at 1 p.m.
