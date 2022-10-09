JMU field hockey lost to No. 4 Iowa 2-1 on Sunday. This is the Dukes’ second loss in a row after previously winning five straight.
In the first quarter the Dukes struck first, with senior forward Mikenna Allen scoring her second goal of the season just over nine minutes into the game. The Dukes were awarded three corners to Iowa’s one and outshot the Hawkeyes 4-1.
These were the only four shots JMU logged the entire game.
In the second quarter JMU’s momentum slowed, as the team couldn’t take a shot and gave up three from Iowa. The Dukes led 1-0 at the half.
JMU continued to hold its lead through the third quarter, thanks in part to junior goalkeeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh, who saved eight shots in the game. She made one save in the first, three in the second, and two each in the third and fourth quarters.
After continuing to pressure the Dukes on offense, Iowa broke through and tied the game 1-1 five minutes into the fourth quarter with sophomore forward Annika Herbine scoring her seventh goal of the season. Just over two minutes later, the Hawkeyes snagged the lead with senior forward Ellie Flynn scoring her first of the season.
The game ended in heartbreak for the Dukes, as the lead they maintained for three quarters was ultimately lost. Iowa outshot JMU 11-4 and were given two more penalty corners (5-3). The Hawkeyes are now 10-3, while JMU falls to 7-5.
This is now the fourth time this season JMU has lost by one goal, and all four times have been against ranked teams. The Dukes’ next game will be Senior Day, when they take on Wake Forest at home Oct. 16.