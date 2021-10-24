JMU field hockey found itself in gridlock with No. 4 Louisville on Sunday after a scoreless game forced overtime. The Cardinals came out on top, securing a 1-0 win on JMU’s senior day.
“I feel like we had tremendous effort,” head coach Christy Morgan said. “We just broke down fundamentally a little bit, and that little bit mattered.”
The game was fast-paced and physical from the start. Despite the energy, neither team could find the net. After a pep talk from Morgan after the first quarter, the Dukes came out with more energy and looked more purposeful in their passing and ball control.
“We talked about just having sounder fundamentals,” Morgan said. “We’re in the right places, we’re moving well, we’re presenting well, but we’re not executing the skill as well as we need to.”
An early steal by junior midfielder Emily Harrison, a Louisville, Kentucky native, gave JMU its first scoring opportunity, but her shot was blocked by freshman goalkeeper Mila de Kuijer. The Cardinals earned the first penalty corner of the game, but graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen saved the subsequent shot for the Dukes.
As the match continued, defense proved to be the game’s determining factor. Neither team saw more than three shots on goal in a quarter, and possession bounced back and forth. The Dukes held Louisville to four shots — only two on goal — in regulation time.
“I think that this game goes to show that we can play with any team in the country,” redshirt senior midfielder Rachel Yeager said. “We now have the confidence going into any game that we can [compete with] anybody, and that’s just a great feeling.”
Ultimately, a sudden-death overtime was needed to declare a winner after an action-packed 60 minutes of play. After being awarded a penalty corner 3:46 into overtime, Louisville sophomore midfielder and forward Aimee Plumb snuck the ball past Marcussen and ended the game.
“I’m taking away the belief in our team that we can get circle entries, we can get shots on goal — there’s little pieces [missing],” redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill said. “We’re so close, and I feel like we’re peaking at the perfect time in the season — and we haven’t reached our peak yet, but we’re on that trajectory to reach our peak when we need to.”
JMU falls to 10-6 (5-0 CAA). Louisville notched its second consecutive overtime win and sixth win of the season. The Cardinals improve to 15-2 (5-0 ACC). The Dukes close out their season Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at William & Mary.
Scoring summary
OT 63:46: Aimee Plub, corner shot; Louisville 1-0.
