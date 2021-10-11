JMU field hockey went scoreless in its loss to No. 7 ranked Maryland on Sunday, losing 3-0. This is the Dukes’ fifth loss of the season and second scoreless game of the year — the other was their 2-0 loss at Appalachian State on Sept. 10. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak.
Maryland freshman forward Hope Rose scored the first goal of the game in the second quarter. Maryland followed it up with two goals in the third quarter from senior midfielders Taylor Mason and Bibi Donraadt, respectively.
Redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill had one shot on goal and one defensive save for JMU. Redshirt senior defender/midfielder Rachel Yeager also had one defensive save. Hope racked up one goal, one assist and three shots on goal for Maryland.
The Dukes fall to 7-5 and are 3-3 on the road. Maryland improves to 9-4 with its fifth home win. Up next for JMU are two road games: One against Delaware on Oct. 15 and the other against Temple on Oct. 17. Maryland’s next game is on the road against No. 6 Rutgers on Oct. 15.
The Dukes return home on Oct. 22 against Drexel and against Louisville on Oct. 24. Maryland plays at home on Oct. 17 against No. 19 ranked Connecticut and on the road against Michigan State on Oct. 22.
Scoring Summary
17:09 - Hope Rose, assisted by Margot Lawn, 1-0 Maryland
32:23 - Taylor Mason, assisted by Emma DeBerdine, 2-0 Maryland
35:22 - Bibi Donraadt, assisted by Hope Rose, 3-0 Maryland
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more field hockey coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.