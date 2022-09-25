The Dukes extended their win streak to five Sunday, taking down their third ranked opponent of the year in No. 20 Duke, 4-2. This brings JMU to 7-3 on the season and drops the Blue Devils to 4-6.
The Blue Devils outshot JMU 3-0 in the first quarter and with JMU graduate defender Kara McClure picking up a green card. The second quarter saw the first goal of the game, off a penalty corner; Freshman midfielder Alice Roeper found the back of the net, assisted by McClure and junior midfielder Mia Julian.
JMU extended its lead in the third, with goals from senior midfielders Emily Harrison and Morgan Merritt. Senior forward Eveline Zwager and McClure assisted Merritt in her second of the afternoon.
Duke started the fourth strong with its first goal of the day from senior forward Hannah Miller. Not two minutes later, JMU answered — this time, it was Zwager. The Blue Devils finished the game with a goal from sophomore forward Issy Carey, her third of the season.
JMU plays Oct. 2 against Syracuse at 1 p.m. The Blue Devils play Wake Forest Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.
Scoring Summary
Q2: 23:10 — Alice Roeper, assisted by Kara McClure and Mia Julian, 1-0 JMU
Q3: 32:42 — Emily Harrison, unassisted, 2-0 JMU
Q3: 38:58 — Morgan Merritt, assisted by Eveline Zwager and Kara McClure, 3-0 JMU
Q4: 46:35 — Hannah Miller, unassisted, 3-1 JMU
Q4: 48:26 — Eveline Zwager, unassisted, 4-1 JMU
Q4: 57:15 — Issy Carey, assisted by Josephine Palde, 4-2 JMU