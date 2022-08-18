In its prior season, the farthest JMU field hockey traveled to face an opponent was Boone, North Carolina. This season the Dukes find themselves across the country in California in two short months, where they’ll play three games in four days.
It’ll be the farthest a JMU program has ever traveled for a road game. And while the Sun Belt Conference doesn’t currently sponsor field hockey, heavy traveling awaits JMU after an offseason spent camping, among other activities, to develop chemistry as an independent program.
“We are almost sure, in fact, that we’re joining the Sun Belt next year,” senior forward Evelin Zwager said. “We chose an independent season over different conferences and we’re just super excited for the challenge this year.”
It was only a season ago that JMU triumphed all the way to the CAA championship game, but its run ended in defeat to Delaware — a school that’s a regular opponent of the Dukes. Along with Delaware, the Dukes are bidding farewell this season to most schools that fell on their schedule every year as members of the CAA.
Unlike most JMU sports, field hockey won’t be seeing the likes of Marshall, Old Dominion, Georgia State and other Sun Belt programs yet. It’ll be an independent program in 2022 as it waits for the Sun Belt to sponsor field hockey, a move to be explored by the conference for 2023-24.
The Dukes are a stranger to many of the teams that appear on its schedule. This fall, JMU is set to play Louisville, a team JMU faced only four times over the last decade but now twice in two years; Syracuse, whose only meeting with JMU field hockey was a loss to the Dukes in 1995; and Bellarmine University, which has never seen the Dukes. Other new teams showing up on JMU’s schedule include Iowa, Wake Forest, Stanford, UC Davis, UC Berkeley and Rutgers.
With JMU entering its independent schedule, the Dukes recognize it’s more important than ever to have each other’s backs, Zwager said. Numerous chemistry building activities occurred on a camping trip taken by the team this offseason that would help prepare them for the independent slate.
“We did team-building for a couple days where we camped out,” Christy Morgan, JMU field hockey head coach, said. “We rock climbed, we had a pickleball competition and we all connected as people off the field … My hope is that that transfers onto the field, and it has already.”
Junior defender Sarah Beers said the retreat helped build connections because the incoming crop of players is so big, with the team consisting of 28 players for the first time in team history. JMU has had a 26-player roster for the past two years and 24-25 in the couple of years before that. The trip also helped players “stay super connected to people like upperclassmen,” Zwager said.
Entering a new schedule comes with new challenges, but the team said they’re prepared to take these on.
Zwager said the connections built made the first practice not feel like one from a chemistry standpoint. She said the team connected from “the moment summer started” following the bonding activities before preseason practices commenced.
“We’re just trying to remind each other every time we step on the field that it’s OK to make mistakes,” Beers said, “and it’s OK to trust one another.”
JMU won’t be able to show off it’s chemistry at home, with only one-third of its regular season games in Harrisonburg. With games in six different states and traveling around 10,000 miles, it could present an issue, but it doesn’t seem to right now, Zwager said.
“We see going to California as a great opportunity and one of the greatest adventures here,” Zwager said. The team is also “very excited to travel together,” as it provides an opportunity for the already established chemistry to continue growing.
JMU doesn’t start out traveling too far, though. It plays Maryland in an exhibition match Aug. 18 and kicks off regular season Aug. 26 against Richmond at home.
Beers said travel fatigue this fall is offset by the Dukes’ depth, allowing more rest time when starters get tired. She said it gives the team “flexibility” in that sense.
And, for now, players’ expectations are flying sky-high, but not in planes just yet.
“[We’re] just being so confident that we’re just, we’re just gonna win every game,” Zwager said. “Just the feeling that we’re creating right now and the connections we have, we feel lucky to play.”
