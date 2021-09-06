The Dukes came out hot in Richmond on Sunday, defeating Richmond 3-0 and earning their third clean sheet of the season. The Spiders fell to 0-3 for the season, while JMU improved its record to 3-1.
Junior midfielder Diede Remijnse put JMU on the board with just under five minutes left in the first period, burying a shot through Richmond’s defense and finding the net. The goal was Remijnse’s second of the season — and of her collegiate career.
Junior forward Eveline Zwager earned an assist on Remijnse’s goal. Two minutes later, she grew the Dukes’ lead by scoring on a penalty stroke.
Richmond came back fighting in the second period. The Spiders had three scoring opportunities — including two penalty corners and a blocked shot — in 30 seconds.
Despite making frequent substitutions, Richmond couldn’t follow through on its offensive attack. Zwager had JMU’s lone shot of the period, finding the net and growing JMU’s lead to 3-0 with 2:50 left in the period.
Despite the lack of scoring opportunities in the second, the Dukes outperformed the Spiders. Graduate transfer goalkeeper Florien Marcussen made three saves in the second period to protect JMU’s lead. The Dukes maintained a strong defensive front in the third and fourth periods, stopping Richmond from generating a comeback and holding them to only four shots in the remainder of the game.
JMU’s win against Richmond is its third of the season, all of which have been shutouts. The Dukes hit the road this week for Boone, North Carolina, where they’ll play Appalachian State on Friday at 6 p.m.
