Despite holding an undefeated conference record and being the CAA-favorite, JMU field hockey lost in the CAA championships to Delaware in overtime, 3-2. The Dukes finished the season 6-2 (5-1 CAA).
The Dukes had a quick start with the help of sophomore midfielder Eveline Zwager, who dribbled the ball in for freshman forward Tori Carawan to tap it in for a 1-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
It took another 20 minutes before JMU doubled its lead with a goal from sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison — deflecting the ball near the stroke line. Heading into halftime, the Dukes had the 2-0 lead and control of the game.
The second half changed the game, and Delaware came out fighting. Cutting the deficit to one in the third quarter. With only seconds left in the game, Blue Hen freshman defender Julia Duffhuis tied it up at two-all to send the game into overtime.
In overtime, Harrison was given a green card — leaving the Dukes down a player for two minutes. The man-down error paved the way for Delaware’s senior midfielder Femke Strein to send the ball in, ending the Dukes’ season and sending the Blue Hens to the NCAA tournament.
