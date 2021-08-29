JMU field hockey notched its first fall-season win at the JMU Field Hockey Complex since 2019 Sunday, taking down St. Francis 3-0. The Dukes got on the board in the second quarter via junior midfielder Diede Remijnese’s goal and scored once in each subsequent quarter.
The first of JMU’s 17 corner penalty shots came 1:05 into the contest, courtesy of redshirt senior defender/midfielder Rachel Yeager. Off it, Remijnese fired the Dukes’ first shot of the game.
JMU ended quarter one with 10 shots, six of which resulted in saves by St. Francis junior goalkeeper Chloe South. The first quarter was also highlighted by freshman midfielder/forward Cassidy Strittmatter’s first-career start — she flashed early and often with multiple steals and hustle plays while patrolling the middle of the field.
“I just wanted to come out with an energy today and get the win,” Strittmatter said. “I definitely felt support from my teammates, so there wasn’t a lot of nerves because I knew they had my back regardless of what happened.”
In the second quarter with 10:03 remaining, Remijnese found the back of the net off a penalty corner from Yeager. While satisfied that she was the beneficiary of one of the two penalty-corner initiated goals, Remijnese said JMU should’ve scored more goals off its 17 penalty corners.
“I think we should capitalize more on our opportunities and execute in the circle,” Remijnese said. “We got enough chances — we need to finish.”
At the half, JMU held a 1-0 lead after another Dukes’ scoring opportunity from junior midfielder Morgan Merritt, whose break toward the middle of the field was stopped by South. After two quarters, JMU tallied 15 shots and nine on goal.
St. Francis had zero.
Quarter three’s action got underway with a shot by Strittmatter that trickled wide with 12:45 remaining. Where action wasn’t occurring — on JMU’s side of the field — sophomore goalie Brandelynn Heinbaugh took graduate transfer Florien Marcussen’s place to start the third.
Yeagar remained busy, manning the majority of JMU’s penalty corner duties. Junior midfielder Emily Harrison scored off a redirect, second-chance rebound initiated from Yeagar’s penalty corner with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. Yeagar said the mindset of the Dukes’ forwards is what led to the two goals courtesy of penalty corners.
“Feisty grit in the circle that got those goals,” Yeagar said. “When we’re aggressive in the circle, I think we create outcomes.”
Shortly after Harrison’s goal, JMU had a flurry of scoring opportunities before the third quarter buzzer sounded — one of which from freshman midfielder/forward Kenzie Lever that was stopped by a St. Francis defender who took South’s role in front of the net when she got out of position.
Twenty-four seconds into the fourth quarter, JMU made it 3-0 via a Merritt goal that was assisted by Remijnese that effectively put the game out of reach for The Red Flash. St. Francis finally attempted a shot from junior midfielder/defender Riley Kromer with 3:34 left in the game off a penalty corner. The first St. Francis shot on goal was saved by Heinbaugh with 3:06 remaining.
Despite the shutout win, Morgan said “everything” needs to change at practice to uphold JMU’s standard of play.
Though the Dukes dominated in shots on goal — 25 to St. Francis’ three — and penalty corners, 17 to Saint Francis’ two, head coach Christy Morgan said the Dukes need to “totally revamp what [they] do” ahead of Friday’s Old Dominion game and down the road against nationally ranked Maryland on— Oct. 10 — and Louisville on Oct. 24
“We did not execute the game plan,” Morgan said. “We didn’t maintain possession [and] we didn’t play a disciplined style of hockey.”
Strittmatter echoed Morgan’s remarks and said the Dukes fell short of the expectation she and her teammates set for themselves Sunday.
“We’re a high-performance team, and we expect a lot of things from each other,” Strittmatter said. “We don’t want [this game] to be our precedent for our start, so we just have to keep working to get better.”
With the win, JMU moves to 2-0 and plays Old Dominion on Friday at 5 p.m. St. Francis falls to 0-2 and, after not playing in 2020, will look for its first win since 2019 against Brown the same day at 3 p.m.
Contact Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more field hockey coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.