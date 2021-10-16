No. 20 Delaware was no match for JMU field hockey Friday evening, as the Dukes put together a 4-0 win on the Blue Hens’ own turf.
Delaware started with a penalty corner three minutes into the game, but senior forward Grace Miller’s shot went wide and the game remained scoreless.
Less than five minutes later, JMU sophomore forward Tori Carawan scored off a close-range shot. Delaware saw two scoring opportunities to tie the game before the end of the first, but graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen saved both shots to keep the Blue Hens scoreless.
Senior midfielder Courtney Lynch and junior forward Eveline Zwager grew JMU’s lead in the second, scoring goals three minutes apart to give the Dukes a 3-0 lead going into halftime. Freshman forward Samantha Grimes kept the Dukes’ scoring streak alive in the second half, tallying the fourth goal of the game and her third of the season.
Delaware made a goalie substitution at the start of the fourth quarter. Sophomore goalkeeper Eve Vickery came in for senior goalkeeper Lizzie Gaebel — who left the game with four saves. Vickery didn’t face the same pressure as Gaebel but made one save to keep the Dukes from scoring in the fourth.
JMU’s win was Marcussen’s fifth career shutout at JMU. The Dukes’ win also guaranteed them a spot in the 2021 CAA Championship tournament.
JMU improves to 8-5 (4-0 CAA), remaining undefeated in conference play. Delaware falls to 7-7 and records its first conference loss. The Dukes stay on the road for a nonconference matchup at Temple on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. The Blue Hens stay home for another CAA matchup the same day against William & Mary at 1 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more field hockey coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.
Scoring Summary
08:41 — Tori Carawan, assisted by Emily Harrison, 1-0 JMU
24:28 — Courtney Lynch, assisted by Cassidy Strittmatter, 2-0 JMU
27:25 — Eveline Zwager, 3-0 JMU
37:51 — Samantha Grimes, assisted by Emily Harrison, 4-0 JMU