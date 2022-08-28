JMU field hockey defeated Bucknell 6-2, earning its second victory of the season in as many games. The Dukes opened the scoring early, with senior midfielder Diede Remijnse scoring her third goal of the season from a corner just under five minutes into the game. Remijnse scored again as part of JMU's three goals in the second quarter.
“I think we played an amazing first half, and what made us so amazing was our connection and our awareness to finish,” JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan said.
The Dukes dominated the remainder of the first half, as the halftime score showed them on top 4-2. At the break, the team also had twice as many shots as Bucknell, 6-3, and kept the ball in the attacking third the majority of the quarter.
Early in the second half, Bucknell fought back, scoring just over four minutes in. The Bisons scored the only goal of the third quarter, but momentum shifted back to the Dukes as the fourth quarter approached.
With JMU sophomore midfielder Cassidy Stripmetter and freshman midfielder Alice Roeper both netting their first goal of the season in the fourth quarter, a win was solidified for the Dukes. Roeper went to end the game with the most points, scoring one goal and earning three assists.
“[We] had a really good connection this game,” Remijnse said, “and we found each other really well.”
The team has been working hard on corners during practice, Morgan said, and it showed as corners produced four of the team’s six goals today.
“If you work on the discipline of the pieces,” Morgan said, “it comes together and you have an effective set piece,” Morgan said.
Moving forward, Roeper said she believes the team’s energy is the best thing it has, as she feels the team “is always so energetic and puts so much motivation on and off the field.” Remijnse also believes carrying the energy they have “is really important since every game is the most important game we're playing.”
The Dukes will look to start their season with a third win in a row when they play ODU on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m.
Scoring Summary
Q1: 4:43 - JMU goal Diede Remijnse (3), assisted by Kara McClure and Alice Roeper, 1-0 JMU
Q2: 19:58 - JMU goal Tori Carawan (1), assisted by Mikenna Allen, 2-0 JMU
Q2: 22:51 - JMU goal Diede Remijnse (4), assisted by Kara McClure and Alice Roeper, 3-0 JMU
Q2: 27:19 - JMU goal Sarah Beers (1), assisted by Kara Mcclure and Alice Roeper, 4-0 JMU
Q2: 28:10 - Bucknell goal Kari Melberger (1), assisted by Maddie Rehak, 4-1 JMU
Q3: 34:32 - Bucknell goal Lily Nielson (2), assisted by Mackenzie Kile and Kayla Kisthardt, 4-2 JMU
Q4: 46:04 JMU goal Cassidy Strittmatter (1), assisted by Tori Carawan, 5-2 JMU
Q4: 50:28 JMU goal Alice Roeper (1), 6-2 JMU
