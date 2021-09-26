JMU field hockey welcomed Davidson to the JMU Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, coming off a 3-1 loss vs. Duke. The Dukes defeated the Wildcats in every aspect, winning 7-0 ahead of CAA play.
After a scoreless first quarter, JMU picked up its offense in the second. Junior forward Eveline Zwager was on the board first with her seventh goal of the season, assisted by senior defender Kara McClure. Zwager was the first of seven Dukes to score against the Wildcats.
Finishing out the second quarter, junior forward Mikenna Allen scored the first goal of her career with Zwager on the assist. The Dukes led 2-0 at halftime.
JMU piled two more goals in the third quarter. Redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill picked up her third goal of the season at the beginning of the quarter, and sophomore forward Tori Carawan had her first goal of the season. Carawan’s goal was her first of the season and was assisted by both Zwager and junior midfielder Emily Harrison.
Harrison started the scoring in the fourth quarter. She scored the first of three goals for the Dukes less than five minutes in for her second of the season, and sophomore defender Sarah Beers picked up the assist.
Freshman forward Samantha Grimes grabbed the second goal of the fourth quarter to put the Dukes up 6-0. Senior midfielder Courtney Lynch sent a pass in front to set up the score for the freshman. The scoring rounded out with a penalty stroke goal by junior midfielder Diede Remijnse with under two minutes to go.
JMU finished with 27 shots and 12 penalty corners, compared to Davidson’s one shot and one penalty corner. The Dukes had 16 shots on goal, while the Wildcats didn’t record one.
Zwager led the Dukes with two assists, a goal and four shots. Cahill and Remijnse both tied for a team-high six shots. Davidson’s senior midfielder Julia Smith recorded the only shot for the Wildcats. Graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen played the whole game without a save, while sophomore goalkeeper Cato Roell finished with nine saves and seven goals against.
JMU improves to 4-4 heading into CAA play, where it welcomes Northeastern on Oct. 1. Davidson falls to 2-6 and faces Richmond at home the same day.
Scoring Summary:
Q2: Eveline Zwager (7) assist by Kara McClure, 1-0 JMU
Q2: Mikenna Allen (1) assist by Zwager, 2-0 JMU
Q3: Caroline Cahill (3) unassisted, 3-0 JMU
Q3: Tori Carawan (1) assist by Emily Harrison, Zwager, 4-0 JMU
Q4: Harrison (2) assist by Sarah Beers, 5-0 JMU
Q4: Samantha Grimes (1) assist by Courtney Lynch, 6-0 JMU
Q4: Diede Remijnse (3), penalty stroke, 7-0 JMU
