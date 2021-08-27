JMU field hockey started its season off strong Friday, defeating Bucknell 3-0. The Dukes, ranked No. 24 in the preseason, are favored to win the CAA title.
JMU junior forward Eveline Zwager and junior midfielder Emily Harrison wasted no time connecting on the field. Zwager scored off an assist from Harrison less than six minutes into the game, and less than three minutes later the reigning CAA Player of the Year scored again, putting the Dukes up 2-0.
The Bison couldn’t gain momentum as they tried to close the deficit on the scoreboard. Thanks to the efforts of Bucknell junior goalkeeper Clara McCormick, the Dukes couldn’t grow their lead further in the first quarter.
The second quarter was slow and scoreless for the Dukes and Bison. Bucknell freshman defender Lily Neilson got a shot off 10 minutes into the quarter, but it went wide and neither team was able to capitalize in the remaining minutes of play. The Dukes headed into the locker room at halftime leading 2-0.
JMU returned to the field revitalized as the second half got underway. Despite a strong start for Bucknell — with two shots in the first five minutes — the Dukes held their defensive front and prevented the Bison from scoring.
The third quarter was full of firsts for JMU. Graduate transfer goalkeeper Florien Marcussen tallied her first save as a Duke, and sophomore defender Sarah Beers scored her first career goal with seconds left in the quarter off a penalty corner, giving the Dukes a 3-0 lead.
Bucknell came back in the fourth eager to get on the board and close the deficit. The Bison had three shots between the final minutes, including a shot from sophomore midfielder Sibanda Gugulethu that hit the crossbar. Unable to follow through on any of their shots, the Bison remained scoreless as the clock ran out.
JMU’s win improves its record to 1-0 to start the season. The Dukes return to Harrisonburg for their home opener against Saint Francis Sunday at 12:00 p.m. The Bison fall to 0-1 and face Long Island University at home Sunday at 12:00 p.m.
