With only one remaining home game, JMU field hockey celebrated its senior day with a 3-0 victory over Towson. The Dukes now boast a 4-1 record, (3-0 CAA) heading into the final two games of the regular season.
Sophomore midfielder Eveline Zwager led the team with six shots on goal, sinking one as well. Sophomore midfielder Emily Harrison also scored her second goal of the season on a deflection from the top of the circle. To cap off the offensive performance, sophomore midfielder Caroline Cahill blasted the ball into the net off a reverse chip for the 3-0 lead.
Freshman goalie Brandlynn Heinbaugh earned her fifth consecutive start and her second shut out of the season, playing all 60 minutes of the game. Heinbaugh made only two saves to secure the Dukes’ win, her sixth and seventh save of her freshman campaign.
The Dukes have one final home game against No. 20 Delaware on Tuesday before traveling to Northeastern for their last regular season matchup. Tuesday’s game is set to start at 3 p.m.
