JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan went to a marketing official during the 1994 season to talk about getting some perks that some of the other coaches JMU had.
“I said ‘Look, if we win a conference championship, I say that you work on getting me a courtesy car,’” Morgan said. “And he said ‘No, you’d have to win the national championship, and then I’ll make it happen.’”
Morgan made it happen.
She won three national championships as a player during her time at Old Dominion (1982-85). After winning the 1994 national championship as JMU’s coach, she became the first person in NCAA history to win a field hockey title as both a player and a coach, something she credits to her drive.
The Dukes finished 1994 with the best record in the CAA at 16-2-1. They fell 2-1 in overtime in the conference championship game to Old Dominion, but still gained an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
Morgan said losing the conference title game helped the Dukes in the long run.
“Any loss is just a great opportunity to learn, I think it ended up being a blessing in disguise because nobody wants to lose, especially in the conference championship,” Morgan said. “It did give us a little bit more motivation to get better, so that we were good enough to win it all.”
JMU played Penn State in the quarterfinals. The Dukes beat the Nittany Lions to advance to the Final Four and, rightfully so, Morgan said the team celebrated the win, but not how one might think.
“At like 2 o’clock in the morning,” Morgan said, “my car was toilet-papered by the team, by the players … The campus police called me, and I had to come in and claim my car and let them know that it’s OK, it’s not vandalism, it’s just people having a little fun and celebrating.”
Morgan said JMU’s road to the national championship came with adversity. On its way to the semifinal game in Boston, Morgan said the bus didn’t show up. The JMU players waited outside for the bus and as game time got closer, the team jumped into cab, and arrived 30 minutes before game time.
“I think a lot of people go into tough situations with fear, we went in with excitement for the opportunity,” Morgan said. “And knowing that we had tools to get it done, we just had to step on the field and we had to get it done.”
JMU wasn’t thrown off by the routine change. Morgan said she was stressed as the warmup was cut in half as she likes to stick to a standard of preparation, but the team took charge and ensured that everything would be alright.
“They’re like, ‘Don’t worry coach, we got this,’” Morgan said. “A little bit of adversity, it’s a motivator for us.”
After winning the championship, naturally, it aided the program in its recruiting efforts from then on. Morgan said “the best of the best” were knocking on the door to come to JMU in the hopes of bringing another national championship to Harrisonburg.
Morgan was away from JMU from 1999-2014 and was away from the sport entirely from 2001-2011. During her time away she was the head coach at Davidson in 2001 and the associate head coach at Wake Forest from 2011-2013.
Morgan said part of the reason she came back to JMU was she knew JMU could return to greatness. JMU is a place that supports its athletes and sports, Morgan said, and that it’s something that attracts both wholesome athletes and people. Morgan described JMU as a “place you want to be.”
Once the team returned to Harrisonburg after winning the national championship, her wish of a courtesy car, and a crowd of JMU fans, were waiting for her. Winning a championship was one thing, but JMU nation being excited about the accomplishment made it special, Morgan said.
“When we came home, they had a green Jeep waiting, and it was 2 o’clock in the morning. When we got off the plane, when we came home and we came into Godwin parking lot, the AD was there, there were about 250 people there, that late, that early in the morning,” Morgan said. “They had the Jeep and all the girls piled in the Jeep, and we have pictures, and it was amazing.”
Looking back on the milestone, Morgan said the legacy of the team is how connected they were. She said the team wouldn’t have achieved what they did in that season if they weren’t so close both on and off the field.
“When you can lead a team that’s never done it before, from a school that’s never done it before,” Morgan said, “to a place that no one has ever been and then succeed, it’s the most powerful thing.”