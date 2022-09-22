During a team bike ride at Reddish Knob in 1994, the JMU field hockey team encountered a problem. A beehive chased the team, sending players in all directions. Quickly, the Dukes had to protect one another, JMU field hockey coach Christy Morgan said, who was then in her third year at the helm of JMU.
This run-in with the hive created a moment of bonding — a connection that proved key for the team on and off the field.
“The way they took care of each other, the lessons we learned and some that were strong, helped the others and saved people from the bees and grabbed their bikes,” Morgan said.
Bonding trips and impromptu experiences continue today, building strong connections off the field, and it's something Morgan said she thinks translates to their success on the field, through thoughtful, quality passing.
It’s been integral to the Dukes’ wins early this season: In its five victories, JMU has a combined 17 assists. In its three losses, there were none.
The first goal of the season, scored only two minutes into JMU’s first game against Richmond, came from a pass — built up out of the back, until it found junior forward Tori Carawan. She was then able to find senior forward Mikenna Allen, who slotted it in for a goal.
Moving and letting the ball do the work has helped the Dukes begin the season on the right foot and has been emphasized by head coach Christy Morgan.
“If you can move the ball and fundamentally you can be disciplined and sound, you can really be effective against any team,” Morgan said after a 1-0 win against William & Mary.
This ideology has paid off. The No. 21 Dukes already have two top 25 wins under their belts, knocking off No. 16 William & Mary and No. 12 Liberty in the same weekend.
Connection also allows the team to gain spatial awareness, senior forward Eveline Zwager said.
“It starts in the back,” Zwager said postgame after the Liberty matchup on Sept. 18. “Just tiny passes working off each other, and if everyone keeps moving, you're creating so much space for each other.”
The Dukes’ ability to stay connected relies on ball movement, Morgan said in a postgame interview on Aug. 26, moving around so there’s a passing lane to get the ball from one player to another. The team’s speed helps with this, senior midfielder Diede Remijnse said.
Graduate defender Kara McClure described JMU’s playing style as the “small game to the big game,” meaning small passes are used to develop the play, and then the big passes open up. Once the players find the big passes, they use their speed to get to the ball.
Being connected on the field starts with having the same connection off it. Morgan said having connections is the “secret to a good life” and continues to emphasize that to her team.
“One of our values is vulnerability, and when you can be vulnerable with another person, there's a deeper connection because you're letting them into your heart,” Morgan said. “That connection creates that trust, that authenticity creates that trust, that vulnerability creates the opportunity to have that trust.”
Morgan said that every preseason, the team participates in off-campus activities such as white water rafting and camping. While camping, the team plays pickleball and goes rock climbing together to strengthen the team’s connection.
Placing people in different environments also allows people to be vulnerable and ask for help, Morgan said.
“We sat by the fire and we talked about what we're excited about and what we fear, and then we help each other through that fear,” Morgan said. “It’s bigger than just impacting yourself. You can have an impact on other people on this team, if you care.”
The camping trip helped teammates new and old make the first day of practice feel like the middle of the season, Zwager said. She told The Breeze back in August that the first practice didn’t feel like one because everyone was “super connected” all summer, from the moment summer commenced.
With a 5-3 record and three wins in a row, the team seems to be finding solid connections now more than ever. The constant mindset of “working to make somebody else look good,” as Morgan said, has allowed the team to become one of the most tight-knit groups in JMU sports.