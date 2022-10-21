Stanford defeated JMU field hockey 3-2 in overtime Thursday in the Dukes’ first of three games in California. This game marked the first time these two sides have met since 1996, and it's the Dukes’ first loss to Stanford in four meetings.
In the first quarter, both teams played stifling defense, as neither side created any real chances. The quarter ended with JMU outshooting the Cardinal 2-0.
The second quarter’s story differed, as the teams combined for a total of 11 shots, seven to JMU and four to Stanford. Junior forward Haley Mossmer opened the scoring for the Cardinal with her fifth goal of the season, striking less than three minutes into the second quarter. Minutes later, Stanford took advantage of its only corner of the game, with senior defender Molly Redgrove netting her second goal of the season.
At halftime the score stood 2-0 Stanford, although it got outshot 9-4.
The Dukes sparked a comeback late in the third quarter, with senior midfielder Diede Reminjse scoring her 10th goal of the season from one of eight JMU corners during the game. Senior forward Eveline Zwager completed the comeback, tying the game just over five minutes into the fourth quarter.
After 60 minutes, it was 2-2, and the Dukes headed to overtime for the third time this season, looking to get to 1-2 in such games.
Overtime finished as quickly as it began, as Stanford senior forward Lynn Vanderstichele put a pin in the game less than a minute into the extra quarter with her second goal of the season. JMU’s overtime losses have now contributed to half its losses as the teams’ overall record stands at 8-6 .
The Dukes amassed 10 more total shots than Stanford, finishing the game with 17 to Stanford’s seven. The team won’t have much time to rest as their California three-game epic continues Friday, when the team faces UC Davis at 4 p.m. Eastern.
Scoring Summary
Q2: 17:28 - Stanford goal Haley Mossmer (5)
Q2: 20:39 - Stanford goal Molly Redgrove (2), assisted by Fenella Scutt and Rose Winter
Q3: 44:16 - JMU goal Diede Remijnse (10), assisted by Eveline Zwager and Kara McClure
Q4: 50:45 - JMU goal Eveline Zwager (9), assisted by Alice Roeper
OT: 60:43 - Stanford goal Lynn Vanderstichele (2), assisted by Cara Sambeth