In the shortened five-game season, JMU field hockey reigned victorious as the CAA regular season championships after defeating Northeastern 3-0 in its season finale. The Dukes are now 5-1 (5-0 CAA) and await tournament seeding.
JMU got on the board in the first quarter when freshman forward Lauren Satchell sent the ball in, assisted by sophomore midfielder Eveline Zwager. Zwager scored the second goal of the game in the second quarter later on. Junior midfielder Kara McClure notched the third goal in the fourth quarter.
Freshman goalie Brandlynn Heinbaugh stood in goal once again for the Dukes, starting each game in her freshman year. Heinbaugh saw nine shots and three shots on goal — which were all safely handled for her second shutout of the season.
JMU now waits for the CAA tournament seeding to be announced, with the tournament running April 22-24 in Newark, Delaware.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more field hockey coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.