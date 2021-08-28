JMU volleyball continued its opening weekend against VCU on Saturday afternoon. Despite a late surge of momentum, JMU lost 3-0.
The first set was fast-paced and energetic, as both teams handled the ball with precision and execution of plays. The crowd noise was deafening as it watched both teams make saves to keep the ball in play.
“Those moments are what we live for [and] what we train for,” senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall said. “Point or not, it’s just fun that we get to go all out and do what we love.”
The Rams found a rhythm that kept the Dukes on their toes, but JMU stayed aggressive and kept up on the scoreboard. VCU eventually pulled away and won the first set, 25-20.
JMU had no shortage of scoring opportunities in the second set but struggled to get the ball through VCU’s blockers at the net. However, VCU had more luck finding open pockets on the court and setting up plays to capitalize on those gaps. The Rams won the second set, 25-17.
“VCU’s a good team,” JMU head coach Lauren Steinbrecher said. “They serve aggressively, [and] they are super disciplined on the blocks.”
JMU applied more pressure in the third, igniting the crowd and keeping the game competitive. Unlike the second set, neither team dominated or developed a strong lead. With the score 24-24, fans were on the edge of their seats — the Dukes ultimately gave up two errors and VCU capitalized, winning the third set 26-24 and sweeping the Dukes 3-0.
“It just took us too long [to get in a groove],” Steinbrecher said. “If we had maybe started the first set like we did the third set, maybe we could’ve gotten another set or two.”
Despite the final outcome, JMU had multiple notable performers. Redshirt sophomore outside hitter Julia de Sa led the team in kills (13) and total attempts (34), while Marshall led in digs (12). Junior middle blocker Sophia Davis credits the atmosphere in Sinclair Gymnasium — which allows fans at full capacity now — for boosting the team’s performance.
“The energy in this gym was insane,” Davis said. “Having that gave me and the entire team energy to the point where we were just ready to go out there and play our best volleyball.”
JMU moves to 1-1 and has a quick turnaround to rest and prepare for its second game of the day against Illinois State at 8 p.m. VCU improves to 2-0 and will face High Point at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.
