Coming off a 19-5 win against VCU on Wednesday, JMU baseball fell to USC Upstate in a nail-biting 6-5 game to start a five-game road stretch.
JMU sophomore pitcher Todd Mozoki pitched a career high five innings, while also recorded only one run and only allowed one hit within those five innings.
JMU redshirt Senior Trevon Dabney homered to left center field in the fifth inning to put the Dukes up 5-1 going into the sixth. Dabney now has two home runs so far this season.
But JMU’s defense slowly started falling apart as it gave up two runs in the seventh and two more in the ninth.
USC Upstate redshirt junior infielder Troy Hamilton hit an RBI single to right, allowing his teammate sophomore infielder Kyle Henington to tie the game at 5-5. Shortly after, Spartans’ sophomore infielder Johnny Sweeney reached second on a fielder's choice, giving Hamilton the green light to win the game, 6-5.
USC Upstate (8-7) and JMU (8-6) are scheduled to play the last two games of their weekend series in a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1 p.m.